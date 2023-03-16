Anzeige
WKN: A1XE3D ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 Ticker-Symbol: DHG 
Frankfurt
16.03.23
08:06 Uhr
4,185 Euro
-0,045
-1,06 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1204,44015:28
Dow Jones News
16.03.2023 | 14:07
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/ PDMR -2-

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/ PDMR Shareholding

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/ PDMR Shareholding 16-March-2023 / 12:34 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name      Dermot Crowley 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/   Chief Executive Officer 
       status 
b)      Initial    Initial Notification 
       Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name      Dalata Hotel Group plc 
 
b)      LEI      635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       the financial 
       instrument, 
       type of    IE00BJMZDW83 
       instrument 
       Identification 
       code 
b)      Nature of the 
       transaction  Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive 
               Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan 
               rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board 
               has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares 
               comprised in each Award is EUR4.2805, being volume weighted average price on 10 March 2023, 
               the last trading day preceding the Grant Date 
c)      Price(s) and 
       volume(s) 
               Price(s)    Volume(s) 
               nil      220,769 
 
 d)      Aggregated

information As Above

- Aggregated

volume

- Price e) Date of the 2023-03-13.

transaction f) Place of the Dublin, Ireland

transaction g) Additional

Information Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name      Shane Casserly 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/   Corporate Development Director 
       status 
b)      Initial    Initial Notification 
       Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name      Dalata Hotel Group plc 
 
b)      LEI      635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       the financial 
       instrument, 
       type of    IE00BJMZDW83 
       instrument 
       Identification 
       code 
b)      Nature of the 
       transaction  Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive 
               Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan 
               rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board 
               has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares 
               comprised in each Award is EUR4.2805, being volume weighted average price on 10 March 2023, 
               the last trading day preceding the Grant Date. 
 
c)      Price(s) and 
       volume(s) 
               Price(s)    Volume(s) 
               nil      116,809 
 
 d)      Aggregated

information As Above

- Aggregated

volume

- Price e) Date of the 2023-03-13.

transaction f) Place of the Dublin, Ireland

transaction g) Additional

Information Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name      Carol Phelan 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/   Chief Financial Officer 
       status 
b)      Initial    Initial Notification 
       Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name      Dalata Hotel Group plc 
 
b)      LEI      635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       the financial 
       instrument, 
       type of    IE00BJMZDW83 
       instrument 
       Identification 
       code 
b)      Nature of the 
       transaction  Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive 
               Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan 
               rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board 
               has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares 
               comprised in each Award is EUR4.2805, being volume weighted average price on 10 March 2023, 
               the last trading day preceding the Grant Date. 
 
c)      Price(s) and 
       volume(s) 
               Price(s)    Volume(s) 
               nil      116,809 
 
 d)      Aggregated

information As Above

- Aggregated

volume

- Price e) Date of the 2023-03-13.

transaction f) Place of the Dublin, Ireland

transaction g) Additional

Information Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
 
a)      Name      Des McCann 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/   Chief Operating Officer 
       status 
b)      Initial    Initial Notification 
       Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name      Dalata Hotel Group plc 
 
b)      LEI      635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       the financial 
       instrument, 
       type of    IE00BJMZDW83 
       instrument 
       Identification 
       code 
b)      Nature of the 
       transaction  Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive 
               Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan 
               rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board 
               has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares 
               comprised in each Award is EUR4.2805, being volume weighted average price on 10 March 2023,

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2023 08:34 ET (12:34 GMT)

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Director/ PDMR -2- 

the last trading day preceding the Grant Date. 
 
c)      Price(s) and 
       volume(s) 
               Price(s)    Volume(s) 
               nil      70,085 
 
 d)      Aggregated

information As Above

- Aggregated

volume

- Price e) Date of the 2023-03-13.

transaction f) Place of the Dublin, Ireland

transaction g) Additional

Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation) 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
a)      Name      Sean McKeon 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
a)      Position/   Company Secretary and Head of Risk & Compliance 
       status 
       Initial    Initial Notification 
b)      Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
               Dalata Hotel Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
               635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of Dalata Hotel Group plc Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each 
       the financial 
       instrument, 
a)      type of 
       instrument   IE00BJMZDW83 
       Identification 
       code 
 
               Conditional Grant of awards under the Dalata Hotel Group PLC 2017 Long Term Incentive 
               Plan. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan 
b)      Nature of the rules and the company's Remuneration Policy. In accordance with the plan rules, the Board 
       transaction  has determined that the market value of a Share used to determine the number of Shares 
               comprised in each Award is EUR4.2805, being volume weighted average price on 10 March 2023, 
               the last trading day preceding the Grant Date. 
 
 
               Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                      44,808 
c)      Price(s) and  nil 
       volume(s)

Aggregated

information

d) -

Aggregated As above

volume

- Price

Date of the 2023-03-13.

e) transaction

Place of Dublin, Ireland

f) the

transaction

g) Additional

Information

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  230496 
EQS News ID:  1584593 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1584593&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 16, 2023 08:34 ET (12:34 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
