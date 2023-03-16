Clean Vision Corporation: Clean Vision Announces CEO's Upcoming TV Interview Schedule on Fox Business, Bloomberg TV, and Newsmax TV

The show will air as a syndicated airing on the Fox Business Channel and Newsmax TV, and as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB:CLNV) ("Clean Vision" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors, is excited to announce the upcoming airing of a TV interview on FMW Media's "New To The Street" business TV show featuring CLNV's CEO, Dan Bates.

The show will air as a syndicated airing on the Fox Business Channel and Newsmax TV, and as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV. Air times are scheduled as follows:

• Saturday, March 25 on Newsmax at 3:30 p.m. ET

• Monday, March 27 on Fox Business at 10:30 p.m. PT

• Thursday, April 13 on Bloomberg TV at 9:30 p.m. PT

In the interview, Jane King, the host of New To The Street, sits down with Mr. Bates to cover the evolution of the Company's business and the birth of its focus on the multi-billion-dollar clean energy industry. Clean Vision has established itself as one of the clean energy industry's most interesting and unique companies with its focus on scaling up a business that turns sea-borne waste plastic into a powerful resource, simultaneously cleaning our oceans and providing a new large-scale clean energy resource.

In the interview, Bates explains the Company's overall model, including the operations of its two primary subsidiaries, Clean-Seas, which uses chemical recycling of plastic waste to produce clean fuels, and Ecocell, a licensed technology focused on producing a hydrogen-based fuel cell.

Bates came from a technology background, starting a wind and solar tech company in 2008 that eventually spread to over 40 countries. That led him further down the sustainability path. In 2018, he started focusing on the global plastic waste crisis, which was the source of Clean-Seas.

He notes that all the plastic made since the 1960's is still with us, and the problem is building with no end in sight. Clean-Seas uses pyrolysis, which converts plastics back into their original hydrocarbon form.

Bates then goes on to discuss the Company's Plastic Conversion Network ("PCN"). He notes that the Company plans to have a global network of PCN facilities operating at large scale, with the ability to convert into hydrogen-based clean fuel within the next 18 months.

Clean-Seas is currently scaling up. Including LOI's and deals in negotiation, as well as currently owned and operating facilities, the Company is heading toward processing 2,600 tons of plastic per day, which is 26 times larger than its closer competitor in the same space.

Bates also discusses the vision for Ecocell, noting that it has licensed technology that can be used to produce electricity into the grid from 99.9% pure hydrogen, which can out-compete solar and wind because it works 24/7, and the Company is ready to capitalize on this thesis as hydrogen fuel infrastructure expands.

Bates concludes by discussing his big-picture vision-using plastic waste to produce clean hydrogen fuel-and scaling that vision to become a major global force in the energy industry. He also notes that Ecocell expects to have its first prototypes complete in April or May of this year.

About Clean Vision Corporation

Clean Vision Corporation operates and intends to acquire and operate a portfolio of synergistic companies in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: cleanvisioncorp.com and follow us on Twitter: @CleanVisionCorp

About Clean-Seas, Inc.

Clean-Seas, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Clean Vision. It is working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address locally the global waste plastic crisis as creating economic opportunity and social benefit across the world. Clean-Seas plans to work towards offering "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment with strategic alliances for plastic diversion and conversion, including securing feedstock of plastic and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: clean-seas.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, statements about our future financial performance, including our revenue, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; our predictions about our industry; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and our ability to attract, retain and cross-sell to clients. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Clean Vision Corporation

Dan Bates, CEO

d.bates@cleanvisioncorp.com

Investors

Frank Benedetto

619-915-9422

Media/Public Relations

Phoenix Media & Marketing

info@phoenix-mediamarketing.com

SOURCE: Clean Vision Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/744134/Clean-Vision-Announces-CEOs-Upcoming-TV-Interview-Schedule-on-Fox-Business-Bloomberg-TV-and-Newsmax-TV