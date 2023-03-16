Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.03.2023
WKN: A12B8E ISIN: IE00BQPVQZ61 Ticker-Symbol: HPR 
Tradegate
16.03.23
10:41 Uhr
102,60 Euro
-0,86
-0,83 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
102,94103,4817:08
102,94103,3417:08
PR Newswire
16.03.2023 | 16:30
Pentwater Capital Management LP - Form 8.3 - Horizon Therapeutics Plc

Pentwater Capital Management LP - Form 8.3 - Horizon Therapeutics Plc

PR Newswire

London, March 16

Ap27

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER

RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloserPentwater Capital Management LP
(b) Owner or controller of interests and shortpositions disclosed, if different from 1(a)
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies isinsufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor andbeneficiaries must be named.
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whoserelevant securities this form relates
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Horizon Therapeutics Plc
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with anofferor/offeree, state this and specify identityof offeror/offeree (Note 1)
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken
For an opening position disclosure, state thelatest practicable date prior to the disclosure		15 March 2023
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is thediscloser also making disclosures in respectof any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state"N/A"		NO
If YES, specifywhich:

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Ap28

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

(Note 2)

Class of relevant security
(Note 3)		$0.0001 Ordinary Shares (ISIN IE00BQPVQZ61)
InterestsShort positions
Number%Number%
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled5,620,0002.46%
(2) Cash-settled derivatives
(3) Stock-settled derivatives(including options) andagreements to purchase/sell7,0000.00%
Total5,627,0002.46%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 4)

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant
security (ISIN IE00BQPVQZ61)		Purchase/saleNumber of
securities		Price per unit
(Note 5)
$0.0001 Ordinary SharesPurchase80,000109.5776

PurAp29

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of
relevant
security		Product
description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position,increasing/ reducing a long/ short position		Number of
reference
securities
(Note 6)		Price
per unit
(Note 5)

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of
relevant
security		Product
descriptione.g. call
option		Writing,purchasing,selling,varying
etc.		Number
of
securities
to which
option
relates
(Note 6)		Exercise
price per
unit		Type
e.g.
American,
European
etc.		Expiry
date		Option
money
paid/
receivedper unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of
relevant
security		Product
description
e.g. call
option		Exercising/
exercised
against		Number of
securities		Exercise
price per
unit
(Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)

Class of
relevant
security		Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription,
conversion, exercise		Details (Quantity)Price per unit USD (if
applicable)
(Note 5)

Ap30

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreementor understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securitieswhich may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealingentered into by the person making the disclosure and any party tothe offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer.
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. Ifthere are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state"none"
None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understandingbetween the person disclosing and any other person relatingto the voting rights of any relevant securities under any optionreferred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or futureacquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which anyderivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, thisshould be stated.
None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?NO

Date of disclosure16/03/2023
Contact nameHooman Tavakolian
Telephone number212.739.6128

Public disclosures under Rule 8.3 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

Ap31

NOTES ON FORM 8.3

1. See the definition of "connected fund manager" in Rule 2.2 of Part A of the Rules.

2. See the definition of "interest in a relevant security" in Rule 2.5 of Part A of the Rules and see Rule 8.6(a) and (b) of Part B of the Rules.

3. See the definition of "relevant securities" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

4. See the definition of "dealing" in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

5. If the economic exposure to changes in the price of securities is limited, for example, by virtue of a stop loss arrangement relating to a spread bet, full details must be given.

6.See Rule 2.5(d) of Part A of the Rules.

7. If details included in a disclosure under Rule 8 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to "the Rules" are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.

© 2023 PR Newswire
