The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Credit Suisse Group AG ("Credit Suisse" or the "Company") (NYSE: CS) securities between December 1, 2022 and February 17, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Credit Suisse investors have until May 8, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On February 9, 2023, Credit Suisse released its 2022 financial results, reporting customer outflows of 110.5 billion Swiss francs in the final three months of 2022. On this news, Credit Suisse's ADS price fell $0.56, or 15.6%, to close at $3.02 per ADS on February 9, 2023.

Then, on February 21, 2023, Reuters reported that Credit Suisse's Chairman Axel Lehmann was facing a probe regarding comments made during an interview in early December, in which he claimed that customer outflows had "basically stopped."

On this news, Credit Suisse's ADS price fell $0.10, or 3.3%, to close at $2.92 per ADS on February 21, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) contrary to Defendant Lehmann's representations in December 2022, the sharp increase in customer outflows Credit Suisse began experiencing in October 2022 remained ongoing; (2) accordingly, Credit Suisse had downplayed the impact of the Company's recent series of quarterly losses and risk and compliance failures on liquidity and its ability to retain client funds; (3) as a result, Credit Suisse had overstated the Company's financial position and/or prospects; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

