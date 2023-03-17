Anzeige
WKN: A3DV8N ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 Ticker-Symbol: 85V0 
Noble Corporation plc publishes current report on Form 8-K regarding update of certain pro forma financial information related to the business combination of Noble and The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc ("Noble") (CSE: NOBLE, NYSE: NE) hereby announces the publication of a current report on Form 8-K regarding the presentation of certain pro forma financial information (the "Form 8-K Report").

The Form 8-K Report includes the following additional financial information: (i) the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S as of and for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021; and (ii) the unaudited pro forma condensed combined statement of operations of Noble for the year ended December 31, 2022, prepared to give effect to the business combination between Noble and The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S as if it had been consummated on January 1, 2022, and the notes related thereto.

The Form 8-K Report has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is available at www.noblecorp.com - Investors - Reports & Filings - SEC Filings

About Noble Corporation plc
Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. For further information visit www.noblecorp.com or email investors@noblecorp.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/noble-corporation-plc-publishes-current-report-on-form-8-k-regarding-update-of-certain-pro-forma-financial-information-related-to-the-business-combination-of-noble-and-the-drilling-company-of-1972-as-301774775.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
