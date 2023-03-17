Data Bridge Market Research: Pharmaceutical Robots Market to Notice Utmost Growth of USD 263.64 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Recent Trends, Scope and Growth Outlook

SYDNEY, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, "Pharmaceutical Robots Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. A leading Pharmaceutical Robots market survey report takes into consideration several industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company. Businesses can gain current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of Pharmaceutical Robots industry to 2030 with this market report. An international Pharmaceutical Robots market report has been mainly crafted by keeping in mind the customer requirements, which will ultimately assist them in boosting their return on investment (ROI).





Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the pharmaceutical robots market, which was USD 130.38 million in 2022, would rise to USD 263.64 million by 2030 and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 9.20% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Pharmaceutical robots are artificial intelligence robots that are widely used in a huge range of applications. Pharmaceutical robots offer a high degree of automation and minimize the dependence on human or manual work consuming less time and reducing human efforts. This means that pharmaceutical robots provide a higher degree of accuracy and automation.

The increasing number of medical research activities and the need for automation at the healthcare facilities have paved the way for the market's growth. Traditional robots, such as cartesian, articulated, and SCARA robots, have been in the market for a long time, serving great benefits. There are various benefits associated with these robots in the pharmaceutical sector. The collaborative robot segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.

Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Traditional Robots

The traditional robots segment is preferred over other robots, which are used greatly in many sectors. Several benefits associated with the adoption of these products in numerous industrial automation applications include loading and unloading, packaging, picking and placing material handling, palletizing and depalletizing, product placement, stacking, storing and retrieving, cutting, sorting, process-to-process transferring, scribing, and precision spot welding, are positively leading to the market growth.

High Role of Laboratory Automation

Laboratory automation through robotic machines reduces the potential for human contamination and enhances market growth. For instance, MYS850L, developed by YASKAWA Europe GmbH, uses laboratory automation. Other laboratory applications include vial handling. Robots can handle 10 vials at a time. Therefore, pharmaceutical robots used in laboratories help increase the efficacy and quality of the products with high throughput analysis. Thus, this factor increases the market growth.

Recent Development

In 2021, ABB launched two additions to its robot portfolio with the rising demand for automated production. The company is stated to have witnessed around 90% increase in robots sales in China at the end of 2020 and will also use cobots to keep up with the demand in the pharmaceutical sector.

Some of the major players operating in the Pharmaceutical Robots market are:

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. ( Japan )

) FANUC Corporation ( Japan )

) KUKA AG ( Germany

( Mitsubishi Electric Corporation ( Japan )

) ABB ( Switzerland )

) DENSO CORPORATION ( Japan )

) Seiko Epson Corporation ( Japan )

) Marchesini Group S.p.A ( Italy )

) Universal Robots A/S ( Denmark )

) Yaskawa Electric Corporation ( Japan )

) Shibuya Corporation ( Japan )

) Remtec Automation, LLC (U.S.)

Gridbots Technologies Private Limited ( India )

) Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

Robert Bosch GmbH ( Germany )

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Pharmaceutical Robots Market [Global - Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends - Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Pharmaceutical Robots Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Market Dynamics: Pharmaceutical Robots Market

Increasing Partnerships between Market Players

There have been increasing partnerships between market players of pharmaceutical robots that enhance the market's growth. For instance, Multiply Labs, a robotics business, has partnered with Thermo Fisher Scientific and Charles River Pharmaceuticals to automate cell treatment production. Multiply Labs is armed itself with two more pieces of industry-leading technology to automate manual elements of the cell therapy production process. Thus, this factor boosts market growth.

Increasing Demand for Automation Robots in Pharma Sector

With automation becoming essential to pharmaceutical manufacturing, robotics greatly helps. For instance, Gilead Sciences, a Fortune 500 company, showed the high growth potential of the global pharmaceutical industry through its 5-year revenue growth rate of 28.8%. This is projected to surge the need for pharmaceutical robotics to automate tasks and reduce work pressure generated by such major companies, and thus, this factor boosts the market growth.

Key Segmentation: Pharmaceutical Robots Market

Product Type

Traditional Robots

Articulated robots

SCARA robots

Delta/parallel robots

Dual-arm robots

Cartesian robots

Other robots

Collaborative Pharmaceutical Robots

Application

Picking and Packaging

Inspection of Pharmaceutical Drugs

Laboratory Applications

End User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Laboratories

Regional Analysis/Insights: Pharmaceutical Robots Market

The countries covered in the pharmaceutical robots market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the pharmaceutical robots market due to the high presence of many local pharmaceutical companies in countries such as Japan and the huge local presence of top pharmaceutical companies within the region. North America has a considerably high penetration of pharmaceutical robots, and this number is anticipated to grow in the future due to the number of pharmaceutical companies in the country.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth because of the huge presence of global pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. and the high adoption of production automation within this region.

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

4. Premium Insights

5.Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market: Regulations

6. Market Overview

7. Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market, By Product Type

8. Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market, By Application

9. Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market, By End User

10. Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market, By Region

11. Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market: Company Landscape

12. SWOT Analyses

13. Company Profile

14. Questionnaires

15. Related Reports

