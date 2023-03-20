Swiss sportswear brand On bolsters its roster of elite athletes with prestigious signings in the world of professional Tennis.

Swiss sportswear brand On is acing the tennis world. As a major expansion into the sport's sponsorship market, On has signed the women's world number one ranked player, Poland's Iga Swiatek who's been a leader of the discipline on and off the court since April 2022, and American rising star Ben Shelton as it expands its presence in professional Tennis.

"I'm very excited to be the first female player to join with On. And truly thrilled how On's Lightning innovation team works and adapts technologies to meet the demands of athletes, supporting their careers", Swiatek says of the partnership. "It has been very inspirational for me to develop my ideas and needs with them, working on my current and future gear. On's core values are what connect me with the company. I look forward to growing with the brand and setting an example for other players who aim to be the best."

Currently ranked world No. 1 by the Women's Tennis Association, Iga Swiatek is a three-time major singles champion, having won the French Open in 2020 and 2022 and the US Open in 2022. She is the first player representing Poland to win a major singles title and a total of 12 WTA Tour-level titles.

"The expansion of our professional tennis roster builds on our continued innovation in the fields of high-performance running, and a growing ensemble of world-class track and long-distance athletes, many of whom have claimed World Championship titles and Olympic medals," says On Co-CEO, Marc Maurer. "Iga sets a superior standard for ushering in a new contingent of outstanding tennis pros who will benefit from On's years of performance innovations. We're excited for the journey with our impressive team, as their careers will undoubtedly flourish on the world stage for many years to come."

U.S. sensation Ben Shelton taps On as tennis brand of the future

American rising star Ben Shelton, who dazzled the tennis world by reaching the quarterfinal at the Australian Open 2023, is the second high-profile addition to Team On. Ben's outstanding performance at what was only the second Grand Slam of his career catapulted him up in the ATP rankings, earning him a position as a top 50 player in the world. Sports pundits are already hailing him as the next marvel in American men's tennis.

"As someone in the early stage of my professional career and a challenger on the tour, I love that I've partnered with a company that has years of experience in sports performance and is looking to take over a new sport like tennis. I'm really pumped to be the first male tennis player sponsored by On", Shelton says.

Inaugural line of professional tennis gear and custom versions of THE ROGER Pro

Going forward, both players will be wearing the company's newly developed on-court collection for professional competition and custom editions of THE ROGER Pro. The competition tennis shoe has been Swiss-engineered and designed individually for and in close collaboration with both players, Roger Federer and the Lightning innovation team at On Labs to meet the demands of their individual styles of game.

Tennis legend and On co-entrepreneur Roger Federer comments on the company's new player signings: "Iga and Ben represent the next generation of world-class talent. Both players demonstrate On's competitive spirit and embody current and future champions of the sport. We are pleased to welcome them to the On family."

With an eye on emerging talent from the junior ranks, On has also signed the 16-year-old Brazilian player João Fonseca. The promising South American made his ATP main-draw debut at the 2023 Rio Open and reached the final of the 2023 Australian Open boys' doubles tournament with Alexander Blockx. As a current top ten player in the junior rankings, João advanced to the 2023 Australian Open boys' singles quarterfinal and claimed a 6-0 record in singles to lead Brazil to its first Junior Davis Cup title in 2022.

About On

On was born in the Swiss Alps with one goal: to revolutionize the sensation of running by empowering all to run on clouds. Thirteen years after market launch, On delivers industry-disrupting innovation in premium footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. Fueled by customer recommendation, On's award-winning CloudTec® innovation, purposeful design, and groundbreaking strides in sportswear's circular economy have attracted a fast-growing global fan base inspiring humans to explore, discover and dream on.

On is present in more than 60 countries globally and engages with a digital community on www.on.com.

