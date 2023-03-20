Anzeige
Montag, 20.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
WKN: A117ME ISIN: US01609W1027 
Xetra
20.03.23
15:22 Uhr
75,20 Euro
-0,80
-1,05 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
20.03.2023 | 14:42
2023 China International Big Data Industry Expo Executive Committee: 2023 China International Big Data Industry Expo confirmed 93 enterprises to participate in the exhibition including Huawei and Alibaba

GUIYANG, China, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 17, it is learned from the exhibition group of 2023 China International Big Data Industry Expo Executive Committee that so far 93 enterprises including China Electronics Corporation, Huawei and Alibaba have confirmed to participate in the Expo, which will be held from May 26th to 28th this year.

China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023

The Expo exhibition group general contact Luo Geng introduced that this year the Expo will set up six offline theme exhibition halls, including international pavilion, east number west calculation pavilion, digital industry pavilion, industry digital pavilion, innovation scene pavilion and digital life pavilion. The Expo plans to attract 320 enterprises to exhibition, focusing on new technologies, new products, new plans, new applications of big data field, and the exhibition area covers 60,000 square meters. The Expo exhibition group has issued invitations to big data industry-related enterprises to participate. Now, 93 enterprises have been confirmed to participate in the exhibition, including 12 international enterprises and 81 domestic enterprises.

The Expo will roll out professional customized exhibition routes. Focusing on the needs of enterprises and the hot areas of the industry, the professional customized exhibition routes will be designed such as "east number and west calculation", data element circulation, intelligent manufacturing, data security, smart city and cloud services and so on.

For more information, please visit: https://www.bigdata-expo.cn/

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=439105

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2036196/Big_Data_Expo_2023.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2023-china-international-big-data-industry-expo-confirmed-93-enterprises-to-participate-in-the-exhibition-including-huawei-and-alibaba-301776143.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
