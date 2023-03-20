Regulatory News:
This replaces the announcement made at 6 PM CET on January 5th 2023 due to the following corrections: The release date for the 2022 annual results has been brought forward to March 29, 2023.
BIOCORP: 2023 financial calendar
BIOCORP (FR0012788065 ALCOR Eligible PEA-PME) (Paris:ALCOR), a French company specialized in the design, development, and manufacturing of innovative medical devices, presents its financial reporting schedule for 2023(1)
2022 full-year results
Wednesday, March 29th, 2023
Before the market opening
Annual shareholders meeting
Tuesday, May 16th, 2023
2023 first-half results
Thursday, September 28th, 2023
Before the market opening
(1)This schedule is indicative and subject to change.
ABOUT BIOCORP
Recognized for its expertise in the development and manufacture of medical devices and delivery systems, BIOCORP has today acquired a leading position in the connected medical device market thanks to Mallya. This smart sensor for insulin injection pens allows reliable monitoring of injected doses and thus offers better compliance in the treatment of patients with diabetes. Available for sale from 2020, Mallya spearheads BIOCORP's product portfolio of innovative connected solutions. The company has 80 employees. BIOCORP is listed on Euronext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 ALCOR).
For more information, please visit www.biocorpsys.com.
BIOCORP
Jacques Gardette
Chairman of the Board
investisseurs@biocorp.fr
Éric Dessertenne
Chief Executive Officer
Sylvaine Dessard
Marketing Communication Director
rp@biocorp.fr
+ 33 (0)6 88 69 72 85
ULYSSE COMMUNICATION
Bruno ARABIAN
barabian@ulysse-communication.com
+33 (0)6 87 88 47 26
Margaux Puech
mpuech@ulysse-communication.com
+33 (0)7 86 16 01 09