Dienstag, 21.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
21.03.2023 | 12:54
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 21

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 20-March-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue478.96p
INCLUDING current year revenue481.18p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 20-March-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue358.37p
INCLUDING current year revenue366.27p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 20-March-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue259.18p
INCLUDING current year revenue259.18p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 20-March-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue180.54p
INCLUDING current year revenue180.61p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 20-March-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue108.49p
INCLUDING current year revenue108.58p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 20-March-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue150.19p
INCLUDING current year revenue152.85p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
