Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Starke Signale! 11 Mal “STRONG BUY” + außergewöhnliche News!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.03.2023 | 15:06
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Fab Equipment Spending on Track for 2024 Recovery After 2023 Slowdown, SEMI Reports

MILPITAS, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fab equipment spending for front-end facilities is expected to decrease 22% year-over-year (YoY) to US$76 billion in 2023 from a record high of US$98 billion in 2022 before rising 21% YoY to US$92 billion in 2024 to reclaim lost ground, SEMI announced today in its latest quarterly World Fab Forecast report. The 2023 decline will stem from weakening chip demand and higher inventory of consumer and mobile devices.

SEMI® connects 2,000+ member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. SEMI builds connections that help its members prosper, create new markets, and address common industry challenges together. Visit http://www.semi.org

Next year's fab equipment spending recovery will be driven in part by the end of the semiconductor inventory correction in 2023 and strengthening demand for semiconductors in the high-performance computing (HPC) and automotive segments.

"This quarter's SEMI World Fab Forecast update offers our first look ahead to 2024, highlighting the steady global expansion of fab capacity to support future semiconductor industry growth driven by the automotive and computing segments and a host of emerging applications," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. "The report points to a healthy 21% uptick in equipment investment next year."

Taiwan Continues to Lead Equipment Spending

Taiwan is expected to retain the global lead in fab equipment spending in 2024 with US$24.9 billion in investments, a 4.2% YoY increase, followed by Korea at US$21 billion, a YoY 41.5% jump. While China is forecast to place third in equipment spending worldwide in 2024, U.S. export controls are expected to limit the region's spending to US$16 billion, comparable to the region's investments in 2023.

The Americas is expected to remain the fourth largest region in spending with a record US$11 billion in investments in 2024, a 23.9% YoY increase. Europe & Mideast is also forecast to log record investments next year, increasing spending by 36% to US$8.2 billion. Fab equipment spending in Japan and Southeast Asia is expected to increase to US$7.0 billion and US$3.0 billion, respectively, in 2024.

Foundry Segment Continues to Lead Semiconductor Industry Expansion

Covering 2022 to 2024, the SEMI World Fab Forecast report shows the global semiconductor industry increasing capacity by 4.8% this year after a 7.2% rise in 2022. Capacity growth is expected to continue in 2024, rising 5.6%.

With more suppliers providing foundry services to increase global capacity, the foundry segment is expected to lead the semiconductor expansion in 2023 with US$43.4 billion in investments, a 12.1% YoY decline, and US$48.8 billion, a 12.4% increase, in 2024. Memory is forecast to place second in global spending in 2023 despite a 44.4% YoY decline to US$17.1 billion, with investments rising to US$28.2 billion next year.

Unlike other segments, analog and power will see a steady expansion with a forecast spending increase of 1.3% to US$9.7 billion in 2023 on the strength of stable growth in the automotive market. Investments by the segment are expected to remain flat next year.

The latest update of the SEMI World Fab Forecast report, published in March, lists 1,470 facilities and lines globally, including 142 volume facilities and lines with various probabilities that are expected to start production in 2023 or later.

Download a sample of the SEMI World Fab Forecast report.

For details about SEMI reports on other semiconductor sectors, visit SEMI Market Data or contact the SEMI Market Intelligence Team (MIT) at mktstats@semi.org.

About SEMI
SEMI® connects more than 2,500 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) and SOI Consortium are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities. Visit www.semi.org, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter to learn more.

Association Contacts

Michael Hall/SEMI
Phone: 1.408.943.7988
Email: mhall@semi.org

Christian G. Dieseldorff/SEMI US
Phone: 1.408.943.7940
Email: cdieseldorff@semi.org

Chih-Wen Liu/SEMI Taiwan
Phone: 886.3.560.1777
Email: cwliu@semi.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469944/Semi_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-fab-equipment-spending-on-track-for-2024-recovery-after-2023-slowdown-semi-reports-301775484.html

Gold geht durch die Decke! - Experte zeigt exklusiven Geheimtipp
Gold zieht an! Diese Gold-Aktie sollten Sie sich jetzt ansehen! Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Hier klicken!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.