Lunaphore, a Swiss life sciences company developing technology to enable spatial biology in every laboratory, announced today that it has completed CHF 40M in Series D1 funding. The round was led by Ernst-Göhner Stiftung Beteiligungen (EGSB) and existing investors PHC Holdings Corporation, Swiss Entrepreneurs Fund, OCCIDENT, and Redalpine participated. The funding includes a EUR 10M venture debt facility provided by Norgine Ventures.

The company plans to use the funding to strengthen its growing portfolio offering in spatial biology as well as support commercial execution to address ever-growing demand from customers.

"We are thrilled to have such a highly regarded name like EGSB among our investors. EGSB has an excellent track record of supporting rapidly growing portfolio companies beyond $100M in revenues. In addition, the debt facility from Norgine Ventures will help us to invest in scaling our company even faster," said Ata Tuna Ciftlik, CEO of Lunaphore. "The funding comes in a meaningful time where we are experiencing excellent traction over the last 12 months since the first launch of our COMET product line, and we are very proud to see the world's best institutions and blue-chip pharma companies among our customers." COMET is currently adopted by the worlds leading research institutions and has been a growth driver for Lunaphore, where COMET sales grew more than 350% over 2022. The measured pull-through is best-in-class among existing comparables. "We have proven again that there are endless possibilities provided by turning existing reagent libraries into spatial biology and that true end-to-end precision automation is highly needed in the market."

EGS Beteiligungen AG is the investment arm of the Ernst Göhner Foundation. EGSB invests with a long-term horizon into established and growth-stage companies based in Switzerland and pursuing global ambitions. Amongst others, EGSB is invested in Sensirion, Spineart, and Beekeeper.

"Cutting edge technology enabling the next frontier in biology medicine that is Lunaphore," summarizes Dominik Sauter, Managing Director of EGS Beteiligungen AG the investment. "Lunaphore is at an inflection point of its trajectory, and we are thrilled to support the leadership team around CEO Ata Tuna Ciftlik in executing on their vision" added Dominik Sauter.

About Lunaphore

Lunaphore Technologies S.A. is a Swiss company born in 2014 with the vision of enabling spatial biology in every laboratory. Lunaphore provides solutions based on a game-changing chip technology that can extract spatial proteomic and transcriptomic data from tumors and other tissues, transforming any assay into multiplex spatial biology with an intuitive approach. Lunaphore empowers researchers in immunology, immuno-oncology, and neuroscience to push the boundaries of scientific discovery and drug development. Lunaphore's technology enables the identification of biomarker "signatures" with clinical relevance to support the development of diagnostic tools and streamline clinical trials, to ultimately improve patient outcomes. For further information on Lunaphore and its products, please visit www.lunaphore.com.

