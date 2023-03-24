NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 549300MS535KC2WH4082 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 23 March 2023 were: 1,432.20p Capital only and including debt at par value 1,475.23p Capital only and including debt at fair value 1,460.35p Including current year income and debt at par value 1,503.38p Including current year income and debt at fair value Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share buyback of 15,000 Ordinary shares on 23rd March 2023, the Company has 48,669,792 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 1,323,731 shares held in Treasury. 3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).