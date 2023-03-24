Next Dynamics, Inc. Launches Regulation CF Equity Offering

The Company has retained Castle Placement LLC ("Castle") as its investment banker to raise capital through Castle's private investment platform.

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2023 / (NEXD:OTC) Next Dynamics, Inc. (OTC: NEXD) ("Next" or the "Company"), www.nextdynamicscorp.com, a Texas corporation, is pleased to announce the launch of its Regulation CF equity offering, with the Company's Form C filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The offering allows all investors the opportunity to invest in the Company's patented, tested and proven next-generation small arms ammunition technology that aims to bring back the unfair advantage to the US military and allied nations.

Funds will be used for continued research & development, production, and general corporate purposes as the Company works toward licensing its technology to military, law enforcement and private defense groups.

Next Dynamics' Regulation CF equity offering provides shares at a price of $1.00 USD each, with a minimum investment of $250.00 USD. The offering allows for a maximum of $5 million USD of shares to be made available to the public.

More information about the offering can be found on Castle Placement's investment platform at https://castleplacement.com/portfolio/next-dynamics-reg-cf/.

About Next Dynamics, Inc.: Next Dynamics, Inc. is an emerging global leader in the development, engineering & licensing of some of the world's best-performing defense technologies. The Company's patented Advanced Small Arms Projectile (A.S.A.P.®) munitions, which offer unparalleled ballistics, cover the full spectrum of ground force applications across small and medium NATO calibers and weapons platforms. Next Dynamics also offers engineering services focused on artillery modernization, and holds numerous other patents in small-arms munitions, armaments, and military engineering upgrades.

For more information, please visit www.nextdynamicscorp.com.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "might," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "aim," "goal," "target," "objective," "likely" or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Jacob Salk

jacob@nextdynamicscorp.com

SOURCE: Next Dynamics, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/745641/Next-Dynamics-Inc-Launches-Regulation-CF-Equity-Offering