Sinopec Tackled Challenges and Achieved Solid 2022 Results

(26 March 2023, Beijing, China) China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec Corp." or the "Company") (HKEX: 386; SSE: 600028; NYSE: SNP) today announced its annual results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2022.

Financial Highlights

-- In accordance with IFRS, the Company's revenue reached RMB 3.32 trillion, increased by 21.1%year-on-year; Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company was RMB 66.153 billion. Basic earnings per sharewere RMB 0.547. In accordance with ASBE, the Company's profit attributable to shareholders of the Company was RMB66.302 billion. Basic earnings per share were RMB 0.548.

-- In accordance with IFRS, cash and cash equivalent as at the end of 2022 totaled RMB 93.4 billion;Liability-to-asset ratio was 51.95%, representing a solid financial position. Meanwhile, our debut share buybackprogram since our listing was well implemented to repurchase our A-shares and H-shares in order to advocate theCompany's fair valuation.

-- The Company emphasizes on shareholder return. Distribution of profit totaled RMB 46.9 billion, amongwhich cash dividend was RMB 42.8 billion and share repurchase amounted RMB 4.2 billion, resulted in a dividendpayout ratio of 71%. Based on the weighted average share price in 2022, dividend yields for A-shares and H-sharesreached 9.1% and 12.3%, respectively.

-- Achieved high-quality operating results on core businesses. Domestic oil and gas production hit a recordhigh with domestic crude oil production totaled 35.3226 million tonnes. Natural gas production reached 35.365billion cubic meters, up by 4.1%. Profit reaching the best level in a decade. Refining segment processed 242million tonnes of crude oil; Total sales volume of refined oil products for the year was 207 million tonnes; Annualethylene output was 13.44 million tonnes.

Business Highlights

In 2022, global economy recorded slow growth and China registered a GDP growth of 3.0% year-on-year. International oil prices fluctuated widely, with a sharp rise in the first half and a remarkable drop in the second half. Affected by various factors, the domestic demand for natural gas, petrochemical products and oil products was weak. Confronted with the severe and complex operating environment, the Company fully leveraged its integration advantages in coordinating all aspects of work, pressing ahead to stabilize operation, explore the market, develop through innovation, promote reform, strengthen management prevent risks and hold the bottom line, which helped yield high quality operating results.

-- Exploration and Production segment: intensified efforts in high quality exploration and expanded thescale of profitable production capacity. Domestic oil and gas reserve replacement ratio amounted to 165% withdomestic oil and gas equivalent production registering historical new high and profit reaching the best level in adecade. In terms of exploration, we focused on expanding resources, increasing reserve and obtaining moreexploration licenses, launched the "Deep Earth" project, and achieved a number of oil and gas discoveries,including breakthroughs in Shunbei oil and gas in Tarim Basin, shale oil in Bohai Bay Basin and Subei Basin andshale gas in West and Southeast Sichuan. The Shengli Jiyang Shale Oil National Demonstration Zone progressedefficiently. Domestic crude oil production totaled 250.79 million barrels. In natural gas development, we activelypromoted the capacity building of key natural gas blocks in Shunbei Zone Two and continental facies gas in WestSichuan, scaled up mid-term and longterm LNG contracts, upgraded resources security and enhanced optimization, theprofitability of whole natural gas business chain recorded a continuous growth. Natural gas production reached1,248.8 billion cubic feet, up by 4.1%.

-- Refining segment: strengthened coordination among procurement, storage and transportation as well asproduction, and focused on optimisation and integration of production and marketing. Efforts were made to carryforward the adjustment to increase the yield of chemical feedstock and refining specialties. We accelerated theconstruction of world-class refining clusters and advanced with structural adjustment projects in an orderlymanner. We continued to increase high-purity hydrogen production capacity and have built up 9 hydrogen supplycenters for hydrogen fuel cells. In 2022, the Company processed 242 million tonnes of crude oil and produced 140million tonnes of refined oil products with diesel output up by 5.4% year on year.

-- Marketing and Distribution segment: brought advantages in integrated business and distribution networkinto full play and expanded the market through high quality service. We reinforced market analysis and forecast,strengthened resources coordination and implemented targeted differentiation strategy. The sales volume of dieselrose by 8.6% and the retail volume of vehicle LNG up by 9.7% year on year. We rapidly developed online business.The quality and profitability for the nonfuel business were further boosted. We optimised the allocation of servicestations and stepped up the construction of new energy service network. Our battery swapping stations,carbon-neutral service stations and oil product depots were put into operations, and the number of hydrogenrefueling stations ranked No. 1 in the world, making continuous efforts for the transition to an integrated energyservice provider of petrol, gas, hydrogen, power and services.

-- Chemicals segment: optimised the structure of feedstock, facilities and products with a profit-drivenorientation, maintained high utilisation rate in profitable facilities. Integration of production, marketing,research and application was further cemented to develop high-end products and new materials and to increaseproduction of high value-added products. The coal chemical business also witnessed improvement in both quality andefficiency. Annual ethylene production was 13.44 million tonnes. By strengthening strategic customer cooperationand tailor-made product service, the total chemical sales volume reached 81.65 million tonnes with all productssold, up by 0.1%.

Mr. Ma Yongsheng, Chairman of Sinopec Corp. said, "In 2022, the Company encountered complicated, fickle and severe conditions, including global economic slowdown, geopolitical conflicts and weak domestic market demand. We completely, accurately and comprehensively implemented new development concept, carried out the world's leading development strategy, and made relentless efforts to stabilize operations and to expand market reach. Remarkable results were achieved in all aspects of work through our initiatives to drive innovation, business development and reform in conjunction with enhanced management and risk control. With an aim of strengthening strategic planning, the board of directors reviewed and approved of the Company's medium and long-term development plan. Our ADR were delisted in an orderly manner. Our debut share buyback program since our listing was well implemented to repurchase our A-shares and H-shares in order to advocate the Company's fair valuation. Meanwhile, the board of directors attached great importance to ESG, focused on incorporating ESG into strategic management, strengthened top-level design and the foundation of management, enhanced ESG communication and disclosure. As a result, the Company's ESG performance has been acknowledged by the capital market. We actively responded to global climate change initiative by implementing the plan to achieve carbon peak by 2030, launched the campaign to prevent and control pollution, vigorously developed clean energy, and contributed our efforts to the construction of ecological civilization.

In 2023, we will seize the favorable opportunity arising from steady development of domestic economy and the recovery of demand for petroleum and petrochemical products, insist on driving growth in a stable manner, and strive to achieve effective quality improvement in different businesses and reasonable volume growth. At the same time, we will accelerate the process of building ourselves towards a world-class enterprise, whereby leading the Company to a new stage of high-quality development. We will pay more attention to bringing the benefits of our integrated operation into full play, improving the business operations, and enhancing the synergies and efficiency resulted from our complete industrial chain. We will attach greater importance to business transition and upgrading, the promotion of digital transformation and intelligentization, strive to build green and low-carbon competitiveness, step up efforts to drive science and technology innovation and inspire the creativity from innovation, and accelerate the breakthroughs in core technologies in exploration and development, specialty oil products, chemical materials and new energy and other fields to enhance the driving force of science and technology innovation. In the new year, we will strive for excellence and spare no effort to forge ourselves towards a world class enterprise. Relentless efforts will be made to write a new chapter of Sinopec's high-quality development, whereby creating greater value for shareholders and the society.

Business Review

Exploration and Production

