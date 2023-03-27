CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited: Digital Index Securities Management Fee Reduction



27-March-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

27 March 2023 CoinShares Digital Securities Limited LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83 CoinShares Physical Top 10 Crypto Market ETP CoinShares Physical Smart Contract Platform ETP CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") announces the reduction of the management fee for CoinShares Physical Top 10 Crypto Market ETP and CoinShares Physical Smart Contract Platform ETP Securities to 0.00% p.a. The Issuer hereby announces that it will stake Digital Securities that form part of the relevant Index and constitute Staking Classes. In connection with such staking, the Issuer hereby announces that it will reduce the Management Fee to zero for the below Securities until such time as further notice is delivered. Such reduction to the Management Fee shall apply from the start of trading on 27 March 2023. Product Name ISIN WKN Ticker Management Fee Effective Date CoinShares Physical Top 10 Crypto Market ETP JE00BPRDNL86 A3G4FD CTEN Reduced to 0.00% p.a. 27 March 2023 CoinShares Physical Smart Contract Platform ETP JE00BPRDNM93 A3G4FE CSSC Reduced to 0.00% p.a. 27 March 2023

If the Issuer, at its sole discretion, decides to further alter the Management Fee, any such decision will be announced via a registered information service. Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 3 March 2023 which can be found at https://coinshares.com/etps/documents. For further information, please contact: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 2 Hill Street St. Helier, Jersey, JE2 4UA Channel Islands ir@coinshares.com

