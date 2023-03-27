CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
27 March 2023
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83
CoinShares Physical Top 10 Crypto Market ETP
CoinShares Physical Smart Contract Platform ETP
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") announces the reduction of the management fee for CoinShares Physical Top 10 Crypto Market ETP and CoinShares Physical Smart Contract Platform ETP Securities to 0.00% p.a.
The Issuer hereby announces that it will stake Digital Securities that form part of the relevant Index and constitute Staking Classes. In connection with such staking, the Issuer hereby announces that it will reduce the Management Fee to zero for the below Securities until such time as further notice is delivered. Such reduction to the Management Fee shall apply from the start of trading on 27 March 2023.
If the Issuer, at its sole discretion, decides to further alter the Management Fee, any such decision will be announced via a registered information service.
Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 3 March 2023 which can be found at https://coinshares.com/etps/documents.
For further information, please contact:
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
2 Hill Street
St. Helier, Jersey,
JE2 4UA
Channel Islands
ir@coinshares.com
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
|2 Hill Street
|JE2 4UA St Helier
|Jersey Guernsey
|Phone:
|+44 1534513100
|E-mail:
|physical@coinshares.com
|Internet:
|https://coinshares.com/
|ISIN:
|GB00BNRRFJ82, GB00BNRRFW10
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1592393
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1592393 27-March-2023 CET/CEST