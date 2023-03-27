The Ecoppia fully autonomous H4 and T4 robots are set to clean the PV modules on site, maximize energy production while lowering operational costs.

Ecoppia, world's leader in robotic cleaning solutions has announced an agreement to deploy its robotic solutions in 4 projects developed by Matrix Renewables, the TPG Rise-backed global renewable energy platform. This collaboration will mark Ecoppia's first project in the Spanish region.

Ecoppia will deploy two robotic models at these PV sites the Ecoppia H4 and the Ecoppia T4. Both robots are water-free and perform highly efficient cleaning while proven to be fully safe on the modules and structure. Ecoppia will also provide the operations and maintenance (O&M) to the robotics fleet for the projects' lifetime. The expected total revenues from these projects during their lifespan is estimated at around $13M USD, of which $3.9M against the systems delivery and installation.

This announcement follows the recent announcement by Ecoppia about a 181.25 MWac project in Chile with global player ENGIE with expected up to $7.2M in total revenue.

"The collaboration with Matrix Renewables serves as a testament to the robustness of Ecoppia's technology and the level of trust Ecoppia has gained by serving the industry for over a decade," says Jean Scemama, CEO of Ecoppia. "The fact that Matrix Renewables has chosen to adopt advanced technologies to optimize solar PV performance, demonstrates their leadership in the market. We are proud to strength our presence in Chile, and greatly excited to offer our solutions to the rapidly growing Spanish market."

About Ecoppia

For over a decade Ecoppia has been the world leader in robotic cleaning solutions for PV. Offering a cloud-based platform and a suite of advanced solutions, Ecoppia's fully autonomous robots cost-effectively maximize the performance of utility-scale PV sites. Remotely managed and controlled, the Ecoppia platform allows solar sites to maintain peak performance with minimal costs and human intervention. The company is publicly traded with offices in Asia, the Middle East, Europe and LATAM.

Ecoppia in Numbers

+ 3,900MW projects

+ 16,650MW signed agreements

+ 35 large-scale projects in 4 continents

+ 9 billion panels cleaned

