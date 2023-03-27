Rewardown Reimagines Sleep with Line of Eco-Friendly and Luxurious Bedding

- Signature Item Within Product Line is Sustainable, Non-Toxic, Soft and Quiet Comforter

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2023 / An impactful conversation about climate change back in 2018 led to the launch of a brand that has now revolutionized the bedding industry and elevated the standard of sustainable home goods. Rewardown was fully established in 2022 with a team of enthusiastic professionals who share in the belief of a sustainable future, and have taken action with the introduction of a high-quality, environmentally-responsible line of bedding products including a soft and quiet comforter.

Owned by Hangzhou Starfocus E-Commerce Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Samsung Down Co., Ltd. established in 1988, Rewardown is part of a broader company that has been dedicated to the down industry for more than 30 years and is committed to protecting the Earth's natural resources. The brand leverages the most innovative technologies and finest craftsmanship to manufacture eco-friendly bedding that is unmatched in both comfort and quality. The signature item within the new line is an exceptionally-comfortable Sustainable Comforter made with GRS-certified recycled white down and natural kapok fibers. The non-toxic, antibacterial, anti-mite and moisture-wicking comforter is designed for both winter and all-season use, with the versatility to use alone or as an insert. It has been thoughtfully-crafted to be both soft and quiet, eliminating sleep-disturbing noise when users move throughout the night.



The line of eco-conscious Rewardown bedding also includes a Conifer Duvet Cover and Conifer Sheet Set. Both Conifer Duvet Cover and Conifer Sheet Set are made of Richcel® fabric and Sorona® fabric, which are eco-friendly and natural fabrics that help nourish the skin. The ultra-soft and breathable natural plant fiber fabrics and has been compared to the feel of cashmere. Each product is manufactured using green energy, packaged in sustainable materials, and promises a soft, quiet, and deep sleep.

"Our goal was to create a best-in-class bedding line that provides an environmentally-conscious sleep experience," said Rewardown Founder Paulo. "We have ensured that every aspect of our company and products are eco-friendly, from the hand-picked materials and sustainable packaging to manufacturing that leverages solar energy and recycled water. Our customers are treated to not only the most luxurious bedding they've ever had the privilege of owning, but also peace of mind knowing that their bedding choice prioritizes the health and vitality of our planet."

Rewardown has a steadfast commitment to reducing waste, with a constant mission of innovating new ways to reduce their carbon footprint. They are wholly-dedicated to protecting natural resources, making every effort to use recycled materials and processes in their manufacturing, products, and packaging. While the brand is focused on sustainability, Rewardown has also remained intent on developing a premium bedding line that surpasses the competition and exceeds all consumer expectations. They have managed to create a line that exemplifies both quality and comfort to ensure a good night's sleep, while simultaneously ensuring peaceful sleep by consumers who know they've chosen a product that is environmentally responsible.

The young brand is proud to be a part of Samsung Down Co., Ltd., which is also focused on sustainable and responsible product sourcing. The parent company operates multiple down, down bedding, and clothing factories, controlling its entire supply chain with sustainability at the core of its trusted industry position.



Rewardown owner Paulo's first priority following the 2018 climate change conversation that fueled his idea was to develop the DOWN PLUS system-a comprehensive down information system that enables the company to track raw material sources, quality parameters, and maintenance information. The DOWN PLUS system was completed in August of 2019, followed by Rewardown recycling its first batch of sortable, high-quality down materials by June of 2021. Just a month later, they set up a "Reborn Workshop" that uses the principle of sustainability to create recycled down, recycle fabrics, recycled energy, and recycled packaging to make the company's goal of 100 percent sustainable bedding possible.

"Rewardown was fully established in 2022 with a team of change-makers who value eco-friendly practices and are committed to making a difference," said Paulo. "Our slogan is 'Earth Rests When You Do,' which embodies everything our team believes on both a personal and professional level. We're confident that consumers will value and appreciate our bedding line, and rest easy knowing they're sleeping with products that are making a difference for our world."

To learn more about Rewardown or order products, visit them online at https://rewardown.com .

###

About Brand: Rewardown Rewardown is committed to providing customers with the best quality bedding products that are not only comfortable but also environmentally friendly. Rewardown is a brand owned by STAR-FOCUS E-BUSINESS Co., Ltd., which is a subsidiary of SAMSUNG DOWN Co., Ltd. SAMSUNG DOWN Co., Ltd. specializes in producing down and home products with a focus on sustainable and responsible sourcing. Established in 1988, the company has multiple industrial factories, including down factories, down bedding factories, and clothing factories. With a commitment to controlling the entire industry chain, from raw material sourcing to production, sales, and export, SAMSUNG DOWN Co., Ltd. has established itself as a trusted company in the industry. We have been dedicated to the down industry for more than 30 years and have become more aware of the importance and urgency of protecting Earth's natural resources. Thus we accumulate the best technologies, resources and finest craftsmanship at Rewardown to provide eco-friendly bedding and vigorously support the UN SDG12, SDG13, and SDG15.

Press Contact:

Contact Name:Blair

Contact Email: hello@baocommunications.com

Contact Phone: 7188830287

SOURCE: Rewardown

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/745856/Rewardown-Reimagines-Sleep-with-Line-of-Eco-Friendly-and-Luxurious-Bedding