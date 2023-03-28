Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.03.2023
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 
Tradegate
28.03.23
09:10 Uhr
6,612 Euro
+0,106
+1,63 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
28.03.2023 | 09:10
Norsk Hydro: Invitation - Hydro's first quarter 2023

Hydro's first quarter results 2023 will be released at 07:00 CETat the same time.

President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim and Executive Vice President and CFO Pål Kildemo will host an audio webcastand a conference call in English at 08:30 CET the same day. There will be a Q&A session directly after the presentation. There will be no presentation or press conference at our corporate headquarters.

To listen to the presentation, please join the audio webcast. To join the conference call and to ask questions, register your details using this registration link. Once registered, you will receive a separate email containing your dial-in number(s) and PINs.

Investor contact:

Line Haugetraa
+4741406376
line.haugetraa@hydro.com


