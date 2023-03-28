Greyhound Lines, Inc., the largest provider of long-distance bus transportation in the U.S., has partnered with leading payments platform Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) to roll-out online cash services. Greyhound customers can now use Paysafe's eCash solution Paysafecash to make safe and secure cash payments when booking a trip online.

To purchase an online ticket with cash, Greyhound customers select 'cash' as the payment method at the checkout. This generates a barcode that can be paid at one of more than 70,000 participating convenience stores, pharmacies or dollar stores that offer Paysafecash payment services. The customer simply presents the barcode at the cash register to complete the purchase.

Dennis Köhler, Global Head of Payment Fraud of FlixBus, which acquired Greyhound Lines, Inc., in 2021, commented: "Being able to pay cash for tickets for both our brands Greyhound and FlixBus is vital for our customers and we are committed to providing this solution for online bookings as well. We chose to partner with Paysafe because of its innovative approach to enabling cash payments for consumers and its extensive network of payment points throughout the U.S., using popular stores that are in easy reach for our customers."

Megan Oxman, who leads Digital Wallets at Paysafe, added: "Our eCash solution Paysafecash caters to a considerable portion of Americans who prefer to use cash and allows them to make online transactions. With the world becoming ever more digital, we believe it's vital to open up eCommerce and online financial transactions for cash-reliant customers, and our solutions are an extremely effective way to do this."

About Paysafe

Paysafe ("Paysafe") (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over $130 billion in 2022, and approximately 3,300 employees located in 12+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 100 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About Flix

Flix is a mobility provider, offering new alternatives for convenient, affordable, and environmentally friendly travel via the FlixBus and FlixTrain brands. With a unique approach and innovative technology, the company has quickly established Europe's largest long-distance bus network and launched the first green long-distance trains in 2018 as well as a pilot project for all-electric buses in Germany, the US and France. Since 2013, Flix has changed the way hundreds of millions of people have travelled throughout Europe and created tens of thousands of new jobs in the mobility industry. In 2018, Flix launched FlixBus USA to bring this new travel alternative to the United States.

