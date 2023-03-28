Anzeige
Dienstag, 28.03.2023
28.03.2023 | 13:06
BWA Group PLC - Funding Update

PR Newswire

London, March 28

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

28 March 2023

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Funding Update

BWA (AQSE: BWAP), which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, announces the provision of £35,000 of additional funding from its Board and certain existing investors.

The funding is in the form of short-term loan notes with the following terms (the "Notes"):

  • Maturity date - 30 June 2023.
  • Interest rate - 100%. Interest to be payable in cash on maturity.
  • Repayment - In cash on maturity, but with a put option for the Company and a call option for the noteholder to require repayment through the issue of new ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at the nominal value. These options to be exercised no later than 23 June 2023.
  • Security - Unsecured

In addition, the Company is in the process of formalising final terms for the short-term unsecured loans initially announced on 16 January 2023, which have a total principal amount of £39,000 (the "Loans"). It is anticipated that the maturity date of the Loans will be brought in line with the Notes.

Further updates will be made as matters develop.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Ends -

For further information:

BWA Group PLC
James Butterfield
Interim Chairman		+44 7770 225253
enquiries@bwagroupplc.com

Allenby Capital Limited
Corporate Adviser
Nick Harriss/Lauren Wright
+44 20 3328 5656

Schedule of Lenders

NameNotesLoans
James Butterfield (Director)£8,000£8,500
Alex Borrelli (Director)£1,000£4,500
James Hogg (Director)£1,000£4,500
Dick Howe (Subsidiary Director)£0£3,000
Richard Battersby (Shareholder & Former Director)£5,000£8,500
Jonathan Wearing (Shareholder)£20,000£10,000
Total£35,000£39,000

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated.

NameAlex BorrelliJames ButterfieldJames Hogg
Reason for notificationDirector of BWA Group PlcDirector of BWA Group PlcDirector of BWA Group Plc
Initial Initial Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor		BWA Group PlcBWA Group PlcBWA Group Plc
LEI213800XG3K7PTAAG8630213800XG3K7PTAAG8630213800XG3K7PTAAG8630
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary shares of 0.5p eachOrdinary shares of 0.5p eachOrdinary shares of 0.5p each
Identification codeISIN: GB0033877555ISIN: GB0033877555ISIN: GB0033877555
Nature of the transactionOption to settle loan notes through the issue of Ordinary Shares Option to settle loan notes through the issue of Ordinary Shares Option to settle loan notes through the issue of Ordinary Shares
Price(s) and
volume(s)		200,000 Ordinary Shares at 0.5p per share1,600,000 Ordinary Shares at 0.5p per share200,000 Ordinary Shares at 0.5p per share
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price		N/AN/AN/A
Date of the transaction27 March 202327 March 202327 March 2023
Place of the transactionN/AN/AN/A
