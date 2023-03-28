BWA Group PLC - Funding Update

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.

28 March 2023

BWA Group PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Funding Update

BWA (AQSE: BWAP), which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, announces the provision of £35,000 of additional funding from its Board and certain existing investors.

The funding is in the form of short-term loan notes with the following terms (the "Notes"):

Maturity date - 30 June 2023 .

. Interest rate - 100%. Interest to be payable in cash on maturity.

Repayment - In cash on maturity, but with a put option for the Company and a call option for the noteholder to require repayment through the issue of new ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each in the capital of the Company (" Ordinary Shares ") at the nominal value. These options to be exercised no later than 23 June 2023 .

each in the capital of the Company (" ") at the nominal value. These options to be exercised no later than . Security - Unsecured

In addition, the Company is in the process of formalising final terms for the short-term unsecured loans initially announced on 16 January 2023, which have a total principal amount of £39,000 (the "Loans"). It is anticipated that the maturity date of the Loans will be brought in line with the Notes.

Further updates will be made as matters develop.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Ends -

For further information:

BWA Group PLC

James Butterfield

Interim Chairman +44 7770 225253

enquiries@bwagroupplc.com

Allenby Capital Limited

Corporate Adviser

Nick Harriss/Lauren Wright

+44 20 3328 5656

Schedule of Lenders

Name Notes Loans James Butterfield (Director) £8,000 £8,500 Alex Borrelli (Director) £1,000 £4,500 James Hogg (Director) £1,000 £4,500 Dick Howe (Subsidiary Director) £0 £3,000 Richard Battersby (Shareholder & Former Director) £5,000 £8,500 Jonathan Wearing (Shareholder) £20,000 £10,000 Total £35,000 £39,000

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Details of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities / persons closely associated.