Orano Med, an Orano subsidiary specialized in nuclear medicine, was awarded the Biotech Prize at the "Trophées de la HealthTech" event held on Monday 27 March, in the presence of Roland Lescure, Minister Delegate in charge of Industry.

Organized by France Biotech, an association of healthcare innovation entrepreneurs, "Trophées de la HealthTech" honors biotech, medtech, and e-health companies whose performance has stood out in the past two years, with advances in R&D, operational development, and partnerships. There were more than 100 candidates in eight categories.

Orano Med is developing a new generation of targeted therapies against cancer using the unique properties of lead-212, a radioactive element with very promising therapeutic characteristics. This "targeted alphatherapy" approach opens new avenues for patients with unmet needs.

Orano Med's development has accelerated these past two years. In terms of clinical research, based on the promising phase 1 efficacy results, Orano Med launched a phase 2 clinical trial for its most advanced medication: AlphMedix. In parallel, a phase 1 trial has started for a second medication and the preclinical portfolio has further expanded.

Orano Med also made progress in its industrial development to prepare for producing and distributing the treatments around the world. The Maurice Tubiana Laboratory (at Bessines-sur-Gartempe in central France), where the full lead-212 production process has been optimized to reach industrial maturity, was once again expanded.

Finally, the construction of the first pharmaceutical laboratory for manufacturing and distributing treatments began in the United States and a similar French facility is in the project stage.

Orano Med aims to market the first targeted alphatherapy and build industrial facilities in France that would be the first of their type in the world to manufacture and distribute this treatment.

Julien Dodet, CEO of Orano Med, stated, "We are delighted to have received this prize, a first for Orano Med. It shows that the biotech ecosystem trusts us and recognizes our advances in developing the first targeted alphatherapy against cancer. It's also testimony to the hard work and commitment of Orano Med's teams, who are to be congratulated!"

About Orano

As a recognized international operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges.

Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle.

Every day, the Orano group's 16,500 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

About Orano Med

Orano Med is a company that combines biotechnologies and nuclear technology to develop new therapies offering new therapeutic solutions to patients with resistant forms of cancer.

Orano Med is continuing to develop targeted alpha therapy treatments, a unique technology which combines the capacity of biological molecules to target cancer cells with the properties of lead-212 (212Pb), which is able to destroy them while limiting the impact on surrounding healthy cells.

More information on www.oranomed.com, @OranoMed

