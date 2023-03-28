SMART Chamber Academy Sdn Bhd: Gary Chua, CEO of SMART Chamber Academy Sets Guinness World Record for "Largest Financial Investment Course" in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / On August 27th, 2022, Mr. Gary Chua Lett Woi made history by setting a Guinness World Record for the "largest financial investment course" held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC). The event, titled "Smart Investing 3.0," was organized by the CEO of SMART Chamber Academy Sdn Bhd, Mr. Gary Chua. The event held a total of 1,706 participants attending the offline physical learning conference. The Japanese adjudicator of the Guinness World Records, Mr. Kazuyoshi Kirimura, announced that Mr. Gary Chua had successfully set a new Guinness World Record.

Smart Financing, founded in 2015, is an education arm specifically designed to equip students with powerful tools to maximize their portfolios. Smart Financing adheres to the learning philosophy of "world-class achievement" so that students can experience substantial progress in concept formation and creative ideas. Its "SMART Seminars" have seen more than 7,000 members attend courses and purchase their dream properties worth over RM 4 billion.

In his speech at the event, Mr. Gary spoke about the impact of the pandemic on the economy and people's financial management. He emphasized the importance of having multiple sources of income and increasing personal income to counter hyperinflation, and highlighted real estate as a safe and reliable financial asset management option.

The "Smart Investing 3.0" offline learning conference focused on imparting real estate trading knowledge and improving people's financial management concepts with the "Smart Investment Law" and "Smart Financial Planning," allowing everyone to seize the right opportunity and turn the crisis into a turnaround. Mr. Gary designed the advanced version of the course to provide participants with an effective way to learn about capital venture based on his multiple years of investment experience and working experience in both local and international banks.

This is the first offline course of the "Smart Investing" series after two years. The previous "Smart Investing 2.0" was held online due to the epidemic situation. With people returning to normal lifestyles, the "Smart Investing 3.0" offline course has recruited more than 1,000 participants. The public participated and set the Guinness Book of Records for the "Largest Financial Investment Course."

About the CEO - Mr. Gary Chua

Gary Chua had 11 years of working experience in both local and international banks. He has been invited regularly to share his professional views, comments, and insight on Property Magazines, Expos, Developer Launches, and Conventions. With the recognition of his expertise, he also has been featured in various sources of media such as Magazines, Newspapers, Television, and Radio Stations.

"We are delighted to have set the Guinness World Record for the largest financial investment course," said Mr. Gary. "We hope that through this event, more people will understand the importance of financial management in their lives and learn how to make smart investments that can help them achieve financial freedom."

For more information about Smart Financing and their upcoming courses, visit their website at https://www.smartfinancingco.com/.

Media Contact:

Organization: SMART Chamber Academy Sdn Bhd

Contact Person: Ms. Yen

Website: https://www.smartfinancingco.com/

Email: general@smartfinancingco.com

City: Kuala Lumpur

Country: Malaysia

SOURCE: SMART Chamber Academy Sdn Bhd

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/746272/Gary-Chua-CEO-of-SMART-Chamber-Academy-Sets-Guinness-World-Record-for-Largest-Financial-Investment-Course-in-Kuala-Lumpur