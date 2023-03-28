GAST Clearwater LLC: GAST Clearwater Appoints Dick Anderson to Its Board of Directors

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / GAST Clearwater, a next-generation water treatment company, artificial beach, urban lagoon specialist, and property developer, announced today the appointment of Dick Anderson to its Board of Directors, effective March 28, 2023.





"As we start to finalize our last few Board appointments, we cannot be more elated to have Dick join our Board," said Kevin Gast, Co-Founder & CEO of GAST Clearwater. "As a founding partner and managing partner to one of Texas's largest real estate development and investment firms, HPI Real Estate, with over 24 million square feet of active portfolio and over $4 billion in future and past developments, Dick is not only a powerhouse in the industry but a renowned entrepreneur, philanthropist, and leader. His 30-plus years of experience, unmatched business ethics, and integrity will provide a steady hand as we circumnavigate our explosive growth and global demand for our products & services."

"The real estate market has started to shift post-COVID, and new and innovative solutions are needed to trailblaze a path ahead," said Dick Anderson. "Over the last few months, I've come to appreciate the purpose and mission of GAST Clearwater and what their technologies, products & services represent. Ski-Resorts used to be all the craze, then Golf Estates, and the next natural evolution seems to be Artificial Beaches and Surf Parks utilizing sustainable, recycled water. I look forward to working with Kevin and the Board as we drive GCW's mission of Water for Mankind."

Dick Anderson is a founding partner of HPI and serves as its managing partner overseeing day-to-day operations. Building on his quick success with Trammell Crow Company, Dick co-founded HPI in 1992 with two other Trammell executives. With Dick's leadership, HPI has grown from a four-person development firm to a full-service real estate firm with offices in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. He currently serves on the Boards of Uplogix and Tricolor Holdings. Dick is a graduate of SMU, where he earned a B.S. in Economics, and is an active investor, venture capitalist, and philanthropist.

About GAST Clearwater

GAST Clearwater is a US-based, next-generation water treatment company with a mission to provide Water for Mankind one drop at a time. Operating in various industries and markets from Real Estate, Wastewater Treatment, Municipal Potable Water, and various others, focusing on recovering and recycling different waters in a centralized or decentralized way, GAST Clearwater is a US-based, next-generation water treatment company with a mission to provide Water for Mankind one drop at a time.

