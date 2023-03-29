NIE Finance plc - Annual Financial Report

This announcement is in respect of NIE Finance PLC's bonds

- £350,000,000 2.5 per cent Guaranteed Notes due 2025 (ISIN XS1820002308);

- £400,000,000 6.375 per cent Guaranteed Notes due 2026 (ISIN XS0633547087); and

- £350,000,000 5.875 per cent Guaranteed Notes due 2032 (ISIN XS2528656080).

each unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Limited.

In accordance with Listing Rules 17.4.7 and 17.3.4, the Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 for each of Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Limited and NIE Finance PLC have been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at :https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanismand are available on Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Limited's website athttp://www.nienetworks.co.uk/about-us/investor-relations

Contact for enquiries:

NIE Networks Corporate Communications - telephone 0845 300 3556