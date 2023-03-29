DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Peripheral Artery Disease Market to Showcase Growth at a Paltry CAGR of 4% During the Study Period (2019-2032) | DelveInsight

The peripheral artery disease market is expected to grow due to the factors such as an increase in the patient population due to a rise in the prevalence of the condition and the expected entry of emerging therapies in the seven major markets

LAS VEGAS, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Peripheral Artery Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, peripheral artery disease emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].





Key Takeaways from the Peripheral Artery Disease Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the peripheral artery disease market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 4 billion in 2022.

in 2022. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total prevalent peripheral artery disease cases in the 7MM were approximately 17 million in 2022.

in 2022. Leading peripheral artery disease companies such as Ixaka Ltd (formerly Rexgenero), Hemostemix Inc, Lisata Therapeutics, Caladrius Biosciences, Reven Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Helixmith Co., Ltd , and others are developing novel peripheral artery disease drugs that can be available in the peripheral artery disease market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel peripheral artery disease drugs that can be available in the peripheral artery disease market in the coming years. The promising peripheral artery disease therapies in the pipeline include REX-001, ACP-01, Honedra (LSTA12), RJX (Rejuveinix), Engensis (VM202), and others.

Peripheral Artery Disease Overview

Peripheral artery disease (PAD) is a common manifestation of lower extremity arterial stenosis that reduces arterial flow. PAD is well known to be associated with increased morbidity and mortality in patients with cardiovascular (CV) disease. Many people with PAD have no symptoms. The most common peripheral artery disease symptom of the lower extremity is painful muscle cramping in the hips, thighs, or calves when walking, climbing stairs, or exercising. On the other hand, those who experience a painful ache in their legs while walking usually recover after a few minutes of rest. This is referred to as "intermittent claudication" in medicine.

PAD symptoms frequently appear gradually over time. PAD is diagnosed through a physical examination of the legs for symptoms such as shiny skin, brittle toenails, hair loss on the legs and feet, and leg ulcers. To diagnose PAD, the ankle-brachial pressure index (ABPI) test is commonly used. When there is doubt about the peripheral artery disease diagnosis, additional testing, such as an ultrasound scan or an angiogram, is performed.

Peripheral Artery Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 17 million prevalent cases of peripheral artery disease in the 7MM in 2022.

Among the European countries, Germany had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of PAD, followed by Italy in 2022.

The peripheral artery disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Peripheral Artery Disease Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Peripheral Artery Disease Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Peripheral Artery Disease Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Peripheral Artery Disease Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment Market

The goals of PAD therapy vary according to the severity of the disease. All patients with symptomatic or asymptomatic PAD have a primary concern: lowering the risk of cardiovascular morbidity and mortality. Improving functional status is an additional goal for patients with IC. Finally, preventing leg amputation, restoring mobility, and lowering mortality are critical for CLI patients. Different peripheral artery disease treatment options are available depending on the population and the goal. Tobacco use, diabetes, low-density lipoprotein levels, and hypertension are all considered risk factors that should be managed.

Exercise training, medical therapy, and revascularization are the three primary treatment options for improving functional status in patients with intermittent claudication. Several drugs have been approved for the treatment of IC, including naftidrofuryl oxalate, a 5-hydroxytryptamine type 2 antagonist; cilostazol, a phosphodiesterase III inhibitor; pentoxifylline, a vasodilator; and inositol nicotinate, a vasodilator. All have randomized controlled evidence of some improvement in walking distance.

Carnitine and propionyl-L-carnitine, which interact with skeletal muscle oxidative metabolism, are two other medications that have been shown to improve treadmill walking distance in claudicants. A meta-analysis of iloprost, a prostacyclin analog, revealed reduced death and major amputation at 6 months. Due to the low overall risk of limb-threatening ischemia, people with IC have traditionally been treated conservatively for their leg symptoms with medication therapy, lifestyle changes, and exercise regimens.

Peripheral Artery Disease Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

REX-001: Ixaka Ltd (formerly Rexgenero)

ACP-01: Hemostemix Inc.

Honedra (LSTA12): Lisata Therapeutics/ Caladrius Biosciences

RJX (Rejuveinix): Reven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Engensis (VM202): Helixmith Co., Ltd.

Peripheral Artery Disease Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the peripheral artery disease market is expected to change in the coming years. The rising prevalence of PAD due to an aging population, combined with the continued rise in diabetes prevalence, is expected to propel the peripheral artery disease market in the future, creating opportunities for new pharma players. New technologies and advancements in existing therapies are expected to improve endovascular therapy outcomes during the forecast period.

Moreover, several regenerative therapies, including angiogenic recombinant proteins, gene therapy, cell-based therapies (including stem or progenitor cells), and chemokines, have been tested in patients with PAD and nonrevascularizable CLI. Collategene (HGF plasmid) is the only gene therapy approved in Japan. The company also plans to enter the US peripheral artery disease market. Aside from that, many cell therapies are in development. Many cell therapies are being developed to target populations that are not candidates for revascularization or had poor outcomes after revascularization. Thus, the abovementioned factors will boost the peripheral artery disease market in the coming years.

However, some factors will likely impede the growth of the peripheral artery disease market. Despite a strong emerging pipeline, there are not enough late-stage products. The poor prognosis and misdiagnosis are additional impeding factors which restrains the market from reaching its potential.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Base Year 2019 Peripheral Artery Disease Market CAGR 4 % Peripheral Artery Disease Market Size in 2022 USD 4 Billion Key Peripheral Artery Disease Companies Ixaka Ltd (formerly Rexgenero), Hemostemix Inc, Lisata Therapeutics, Caladrius Biosciences, Reven Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Helixmith Co., Ltd, and others Key Pipeline Peripheral Artery DiseaseTherapies REX-001, ACP-01, Honedra (LSTA12), RJX (Rejuveinix), Engensis (VM202), and others

Scope of the Peripheral Artery Disease Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Peripheral Artery Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Peripheral Artery Disease current marketed and emerging therapies Peripheral Artery Disease Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Peripheral Artery Disease Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Peripheral Artery Disease Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Peripheral Artery Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Peripheral Artery Disease Market Key Insights 2. Peripheral Artery Disease Market Report Introduction 3. Peripheral Artery Disease Market Overview at a Glance 4. Peripheral Artery Disease Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Peripheral Artery Disease Treatment and Management 7. Peripheral Artery Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Peripheral Artery Disease Marketed Drugs 10. Peripheral Artery Disease Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Peripheral Artery Disease Market Analysis 12. Peripheral Artery Disease Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Peripheral Artery Disease Market Drivers 16. Peripheral Artery Disease Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

