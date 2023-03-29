Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Nanofiltration Membrane Market to Reach More than $1 Billion by 2028, Increasing Demand for Water Treatment Creating Tremendous Market Opportunities - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the nanofiltration membrane market will grow at a CAGR of 6.38% from 2022-2028.
TO KNOW MORE, DOWNLOAD THE FREE SAMPLE REPORT:https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3774
BROWSE IN-DEPTH TOC ON THE NANOFILTRATION MEMBRANE MARKET
85 - Tables
70 - Charts
227 - Pages
The growth of the nanofiltration membrane market is expected to accelerate due to rapid urbanization and industrialization across developing economies such as India and China and a surge in demand for water for domestic and industrial purposes and access to fresh and clean water. Urbanization refers to the increase in the population percentage in urban areas. Over 50% of the global population lives in urban areas, generating over 80% of the gross domestic product (GDP). With the rapid development of the economy & acceleration of urbanization and industrialization, the concern about water pollution has increased. The rising population in cities has a strong impact on water quality. Moreover, the growing number of industries that release emissions is also anticipated to generate greater opportunities for NF membranes for water treatment. Thus, with the increase in urbanization and growing consumer awareness, the demand for NF membranes will grow during the projected period.
NANOFILTRATION MEMBRANE MARKET REPORT SCOPE
REPORT ATTRIBUTES
DETAILS
Market Size (2028)
USD 1.07 Billion
Market Size (2022)
USD 738.97 Million
CAGR (2022-2028)
6.38 %
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Segmentation
Type, Membrane Type, Application, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Countries Covered
The US, Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the GCC, South Africa, Brazil, and Mexico
Market Dynamics
·Effects of Hard Water
·Low Energy Consumption
·Increased Adoption in Wastewater Treatment and Water Purification
·Rise in Demand for Concentration Food & Beverages
·Stringent Rules & Regulations
Largest Market
North America
Fastest Market
APAC
LOOKING FOR MORE INFORMATION? DOWNLOAD THE FREE SAMPLE REPORT NOW: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3774
Water treatment is becoming increasingly important as the world's population and living standards rise. This type of demand concerns both the quality and quantity of water. Furthermore, the industry focuses more on integrated processes and green technologies, stepping up efforts to reduce waste and reuse water. Membrane technology can be used to recover clean water from polluted water.
Nanofiltration is a popular membrane process for water and wastewater treatment and other applications such as desalination. Because of its lower energy consumption and higher flux rates, NF has largely replaced reverse osmosis (RO) membranes in various applications. Furthermore, NF membranes are commonly used to soften and disinfect water. As a result, the rising adoption of NF membranes in wastewater treatment and water purification is driving the market.
KEY WINNING IMPERATIVES IN THE GLOBAL NANOFILTRATION MEMBRANE MARKET
- NF technology can be employed for a broad range of applications owing to its distinctive properties to focus on major global concerns in a sustainable and green method.
- Choosing naturally derived raw material sources helps ensure sustainability and minimize using non-renewable petrochemical-based materials.
- Manufacturers looking to increase whey concentration before transportation typically employ membranes as a cost-effective separation process.
GEOGRAPHIC INSIGHTS
In 2022, North America was the largest market in the water & wastewater treatment industry. This is due to the high demand for industrial wastewater treatment chemicals in the US and Canada. In addition, industrial wastewater treatment purification regulations have been driving the consumption of wastewater treatment chemicals in the region. Furthermore, the presence of large industrial infrastructure for oil & gas, power generation, chemical, mining, and pulp & paper industries in the US is anticipated to drive the demand for industrial wastewater treatment chemicals in the region. Therefore, growth in such industries is anticipated to surge the demand for nanofiltration membranes in the region.
CUSTOMIZATION AVAILABLE????
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3774
VENDORS INSIGHTS
In 2022, Koch Separation Solutions acquired LIONEX technology from Cheminoex. The partnership aims to launch its Li-PRO process featuring a patented global solution for Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE). The Li-PRO process is an optimized DLE configuration combining specialized lithium selective extraction media and leading KSS equipment, including robust PURON membrane-based pre-treatment, Recoflos packed bed lithium extraction, Recoflo softening, and high-recovery reverse osmosis (RO) concentration operations to generate a purified lithium chloride solution.
The adoption rate of NF membrane technology in China and countries in North America and Europe has been impressive since its launch. The competition among companies is intensifying, which is expected to lead to the introduction of many innovative and advanced solutions in the market in the upcoming years.
KEY COMPANY PROFILES
- Alfa Laval
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- Toray Industries
- Koch Separation Solutions
- Applied Membranes
- Pall Corporation (Danaher)
- SUNUP
- DuPont
- Synder Filtration
- NX Filtration
- RisingSun Membrane Technology
- SUEZ
- Novasep
- Inopor
- GEA
- SPX FLOW
- MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions
- MEMBRANIUM
- AXEON Water Technologies
- Hunan Keensen Technology
- Osmotech Membranes
- VONTRON MEMBRANE TECHNOLOGY
- SnowPure
- Cerahelix
- Pure Aqua
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Type
- Polymeric
- Inorganic
- Hybrid
Membrane Type
- Tubular Membrane
- Flat Sheet Membrane
- Spiral-Wound Membrane
- Hollow-Fiber Membrane
Application
- Water & Wastewater Treatment
- Food & Beverage
- Pharmaceutical & Biomedical
- Chemicals & Petrochemicals
- Others
Geography
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- The UK
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Middle East & Africa
- The GCC
- South Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
TABLE OF CONTENT
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
3 RESEARCH PROCESS
4 SCOPE & COVERAGE
4.1 MARKET DEFINITION
4.1.1 INCLUSIONS
4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS
4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS
4.2 BASE YEAR
4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY
4.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION
4.4.1 MARKET BY TYPE
4.4.2 MARKET BY MEMBRANE TYPE
4.4.3 MARKET BY APPLICATION
4.4.4 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS
5.1 KEY CAVEATS
5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION
5.3 MARKET DERIVATION
6 MARKET AT A GLANCE
7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
7.1.1 MARKET TRENDS
7.1.2 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
7.1.3 MARKET ENABLERS
7.1.4 MARKET CHALLENGES
7.2 SEGMENT OVERVIEW
7.3 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8 INTRODUCTION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.1.1 FILTRATION TECHNOLOGY
8.1.2 NANOFILTRATION MEMBRANES
8.1.3 ADVANTAGES OF NF
8.1.4 DISADVANTAGE OF NF
8.1.5 APPLICATION
8.1.6 CONDITIONS
8.1.7 EFFICIENCY
8.1.8 AUTOMATION LEVEL
8.1.9 CHALLENGES
8.1.10 COSTS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS
9.1 ADVANCEMENTS IN FILTRATION TECHNOLOGY
9.2 SUSTAINABLE NANOFILTRATION MEMBRANES
9.3 OPPORTUNITIES IN THE DAIRY INDUSTRY
9.4 RAPID URBANIZATION
10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS
10.1 EFFECTS OF HARD WATER
10.2 LOW ENERGY CONSUMPTION
10.3 INCREASED ADOPTION IN WASTEWATER TREATMENT AND WATER PURIFICATION
10.4 RISE IN DEMAND FOR CONCENTRATED FOOD & BEVERAGES
10.5 STRINGENT RULES & REGULATIONS
11 MARKET RESTRAINTS
11.1 FACTORS IMPEDING THE GROWTH OF NANOFILTRATION MEMBRANE SYSTEMS
11.2 FOULING IN NANOFILTRATION MEMBRANES
12 MARKET LANDSCAPE
12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
13 TYPE
13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3 POLYMERIC
13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.4 INORGANIC
13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
13.5 HYBRID
13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
13.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14 MEMBRANE TYPE
14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3 TUBULAR MEMBRANES
14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.4 FLAT SHEET MEMBRANES
14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.5 SPIRAL-WOUND MEMBRANES
14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
14.6 HOLLOW-FIBER MEMBRANES
14.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
14.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
14.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15 APPLICATION
15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3 WATER & WASTEWATER TREATMENT
15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.4 FOOD & BEVERAGE
15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.5 PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOMEDICAL
15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.6 CHEMICALS & PETROCHEMICALS
15.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
15.7 OTHERS
15.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
15.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
15.7.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
16 GEOGRAPHY
16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE
16.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW
17 NORTH AMERICA
17.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
17.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.3 TYPE
17.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.4 MEMBRANE TYPE
17.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.5 APPLICATION
17.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.6 KEY COUNTRIES
17.6.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
17.6.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18 EUROPE
18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.3 TYPE
18.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.4 MEMBRANE TYPE
18.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.5 APPLICATION
18.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6 KEY COUNTRIES
18.6.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6.2 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6.3 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6.4 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
18.6.5 RUSSIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19 APAC
19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.3 TYPE
19.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.4 MEMBRANE TYPE
19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.5 APPLICATION
19.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6 KEY COUNTRIES
19.6.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6.2 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6.3 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6.4 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
19.6.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.3 TYPE
20.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.4 MEMBRANE TYPE
20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.5 APPLICATION
20.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6 KEY COUNTRIES
20.6.1 GCC: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
20.6.2 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21 LATIN AMERICA
21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW
21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.3 TYPE
21.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.4 MEMBRANE TYPE
21.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.5 APPLICATION
21.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.6 KEY COUNTRIES
21.6.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
21.6.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST
22 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
22.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW
23 KEY COMPANY PROFILES
23.1 ALFA LAVAL
23.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
23.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
23.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES
23.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS
23.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES
23.2 NITTO DENKO CORPORATION
23.3 TORAY INDUSTRIES
23.4 KOCH SEPARATION SOLUTIONS
23.5 APPLIED MEMBRANES
24 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
24.1 PALL CORPORATION (DANAHER)
24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW
24.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS
24.2 SUNUP
24.3 DUPONT
24.4 SYNDER FILTRATION
24.5 NX FILTRATION
24.6 RISINGSUN MEMBRANE TECHNOLOGY
24.7 SUEZ (VEOLIA)
24.8 NOVASEP
24.9 INOPOR
24.10 GEA
24.11 SPX FLOW
24.12 MANN+HUMMEL WATER & FLUID SOLUTIONS
24.13 MEMBRANIUM
24.14 AXEON WATER TECHNOLOGIES
24.15 HUNAN KEENSEN TECHNOLOGY
24.16 OSMOTECH MEMBRANES
24.17 VONTRON MEMBRANE TECHNOLOGY
24.18 SNOWPURE
24.19 CERAHELIX
24.20 PURE AQUA
25 REPORT SUMMARY
25.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS
25.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS
26 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY
26.1 TYPE
26.2 MEMBRANE TYPE
26.3 APPLICATION
26.4 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY
26.5 NORTH AMERICA
26.5.1 TYPE
26.5.2 MEMBRANE TYPE
26.5.3 APPLICATION
26.6 EUROPE
26.6.1 TYPE
26.6.2 MEMBRANE TYPE
26.6.3 APPLICATION
26.7 APAC
26.7.1 TYPE
26.7.2 MEMBRANE TYPE
26.7.3 APPLICATION
26.8 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
26.8.1 TYPE
26.8.2 MEMBRANE TYPE
26.8.3 APPLICATION
26.9 LATIN AMERICA
26.9.1 TYPE
26.9.2 MEMBRANE TYPE
26.9.3 APPLICATION
27 APPENDIX
27.1 ABBREVIATIONS
CHECK OUT SOME OF THE TOP-SELLING RESEARCH-RELATED REPORTS:
Water Filters Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The global water filters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2027 and is projected to cross $13 billion by 2027. One of the most common ways to purify the personalized water supply is through water filtration systems that are also more cost-effective when compared with bottled water, eventually propelling the water purifier market growth.
Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane and Component Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026: The global reverse osmosis (RO) membrane market size was valued at USD 10.64 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 18.91 billion by 2026. The increasing need for treated water and efficient elimination of pathogens from wastewater treatment plants is boosting the demand for the RO membrane and components market.
Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026: The global membrane bioreactors market is expected to reach USD 6.07 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.94% during the forecast period. The rising use of membrane bioreactors in municipal sectors majorly drives the market. The considerable benefits of using membrane bioreactors over conventional activated sludge treatment propel the demand for membrane bioreactors (MBRs). The increasing need for treated water and the efficient elimination of pathogens from wastewater treatment plants is boosting the demand for membrane bioreactors.
Home Water Filtration Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: The global home water filtration market will reach USD 7.13 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.49% during the forecast period. The home water filtration systems market is expected to pose an absolute growth of 63.05%, with growth potential in APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & African regions in the upcoming years. The government initiatives towards health awareness are enforcing the adoption of purification and filtration systems across the residential sector.
ABOUT US:??????????
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.????????
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.?????????
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.????????? ???
CONTACT US???????
Call: +1-312-235-2040??????
????????? +1 302 469 0707?????
Mail:?enquiry@arizton.com???????
Contact Us:?https://www.arizton.com/contact-us???????
Blog:?https://www.arizton.com/blog???????
Website:?https://www.arizton.com/???????
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2043061/Nanofiltration_Membranes_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nanofiltration-membrane-market-to-reach-more-than-1-billion-by-2028-increasing-demand-for-water-treatment-creating-tremendous-market-opportunities--arizton-301784777.html