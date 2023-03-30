Dream About Films: Alexis Knapp , Ritchie Coster , Paul BenVictor , Oliver Trevena , Natasha Henstridge and Brian Goodman to Star In the indie Film 'Another Day in America' Written and Directed by Emilio Mauro

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Based on true events: 'Another Day in America' is a dark, radical comedy-drama that revolves around an ensemble of distinct characters as they each go through a post-pandemic day in an American office. Some of the employees went out drinking the night before, and the events from this night have leaked into the office, but it's not business as usual; this is personal. It's cultural guerrilla warfare as they deal with misogyny, marginalization, perversion and mental illness.

Emilio Mauro, the film's writer and director, says, "This is a small film, and we were very fortunate to get such a talented and experienced cast. This film is about the actors and letting them challenge themselves to tell an authentic and difficult story that digs deep into our culture and moment in history."

Knapp plays a fierce HR executive molding the firm into her progressive vision but is running into resistance from the old guard in the office.

Knapp says, "When I read the script, I saw the chance to sink my teeth into something real, dive into this realm, and express elements of my being I haven't yet had an outlet for on camera. I had just started getting into entrepreneurial ventures; there are enormous similarities and synchronicities between this character and myself."

Trevena says, "When I read the script and connected with Emilio, I immediately knew it was a project I wanted to be a part of, and Emilio was a director and writer I wanted to work with. His authentic and raw storytelling is refreshing and real."

Trevena, also an executive producer on the film, plays an analyst for the top sales executive (Coster) and is struggling with a recent breakup with a coworker. Further complicating the situation, he has bipolar disorder, and, under the weight of this mental illness, he can't move on, hurting his performance at work.

Mauro adds, "This is a contemporary story; today's social and cultural commentary is dominated by internet content found on social media, and it's happening in real-time. I want to pierce into this programming and have a film that captures the zeitgeist. So my approach was to take risks, break some rules, not hold back, and not pull punches. I kept reminding myself art is supposed to be dangerous. And, I had the full support of the cast, crew, and financiers. We were all together on this."

Rounding out the Cast are actors Daphe Blunt, Joey Olgobsy, Preston Flagg, Damien Di Paola, Steve Memmolo, Marina Varano, Raquel Castro, Domaine Cabading, Tayla Fernandez, Jon Saphire, Kayla Harrity, Gary Bloom, Melissa McMeekin.

The film was shot in Boston, Massachusetts, this winter and is currently in post-production and eyeing a high-profile festival premiere.

