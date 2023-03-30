Anzeige
Entergy Corporation: National Group Honors Entergy's Commitment to Women-Owned Businesses

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Entergy Corporation

Entergy Corporation, Thursday, March 30, 2023, Press release picture

From left, Rivers Frederick, Kya Moller and Dan Boren attend the WBENC conference

Entergy has received a prestigious national award from the Women's Business Enterprise National Council recognizing companies that have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to including women-owned businesses in their supply chains. Entergy was recognized for successfully implementing world-class diversity and inclusion programs that enable growth and innovation, while breaking down barriers for women entrepreneurs.

We're one of 66 corporations to receive this award and one of the companies honored in the chemicals, energy and utilities sectors. In a press release, WBENC said, "these corporations are impacting the next generation of women-owned businesses to ensure sustainability of future supply and their business models, such as investing in advanced education and/or mentoring by industry executives."

Kya Moller, senior manager, supplier diversity and sustainability, accepted the award on Entergy's behalf earlier this week at an event during the 2023 WBENC national conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746732/National-Group-Honors-Entergys-Commitment-to-Women-Owned-Businesses

