Kelso, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2023) - Vibe Cannabis is proud to announce the relocation of their Kelso dispensary, giving residents and visitors alike a more accessible location with better parking options. This new location is the same locally owned and operated dispensary the town of Kelso has grown to love since opening its doors in 2021. They will be celebrating their Grand Opening on March 30th.

Just steps away from the current store, shoppers will find the new location at 406 Oak Street boasts more accessibility. Situated two minutes west of I-5 with a larger parking lot, Vibe expects this new dispensary location to be a much more convenient stop for customers.

"We understand the challenges that can come with a lack of parking options for our clients and we wanted to make their overall experience with us more accommodating and enjoyable," says owner Rebecca Cooper.

To make the experience even more user-friendly, Vibe has announced it will soon be accepting debit cards, too.

To celebrate this exciting new location with their community, Vibe Cannabis is hosting a grand opening sale offering 30% off all products in the store. Vibe suggests checking out their daily dispensary deals if you aren't able to attend the Grand Opening event.

About: Vibe Cannabis is a locally owned business that cares deeply about its community. They focus on offering friendly and knowledgeable service with a variety of high-quality products. Their main objective is to serve the freshest flower and largest selection of cannabis products in town, providing good vibes throughout the whole experience. Whether you are shopping for marijuana flower, cannabis extracts, pre-rolled joints, weed cartridges, infused topicals, or THC/CBD edibles they have you covered.

CONTACT: Amy Jo Linn

PHONE: (360) 998-3038

EMAIL: order@vibethc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160557