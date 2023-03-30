Experior Financial Group Inc. Celebrates Reaching 3,000 Licensed Agents Across Canada and the USA

Experior Financial Group Inc. Exceeds Expectations with 3,000 Licensed Agents in Canada and the USA, a 50% Growth Since July 2022.

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Experior Financial Group, Inc., a leading financial services company, is proud to announce that as of March 28, 2023, it has reached a major milestone of 3,000 licensed agents across Canada and the USA. The company had set a goal to reach this number as part of its roadto3000 campaign, and after achieving 2,000 licensed agents in July 2022, it has now crossed the 3,000 mark.





"We are thrilled to have reached this milestone, and it is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our agents, staff, and partners," said Jamie Prickett, CEO of Experior Financial Group Inc. "Our agents are the backbone of our business, and Lee-Ann and I are committed to providing them with the tools, support, and resources they need to succeed."

Experior Financial Group, Inc. offers a range of financial services, including life insurance, critical illness insurance, disability insurance, and more. The company has been recognized for its innovative products, personalized service, and commitment to helping clients achieve their financial goals.

"We are proud to have built a strong network of licensed agents who are committed to providing the best possible service to their clients," said Prickett. "We believe that our success is directly tied to the success of our agents, and we will continue to invest in their training, development, and growth."

As Experior Financial Group Inc. continues to grow, the company remains focused on its mission to help Canadians and Americans achieve financial security and peace of mind.

