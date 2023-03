Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) ("Cazoo" or "the Company"), the UK's leading independent online car retailer, which makes buying and selling a car as simple as ordering any other product online, announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2023. The annual report on Form 20-F, including the Company's audited financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, as well as on the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.cazoo.co.uk/. The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed via e-mail at investors@cazoo.co.uk

About Cazoo www.cazoo.co.uk

Our mission is to transform the car buying and selling experience across the UK by providing better selection, value, transparency, convenience and peace of mind. Our aim is to make buying or selling a car no different to ordering any other product online, where consumers can simply and seamlessly buy, sell or finance a car entirely online for delivery or collection in as little as 72 hours. Cazoo was founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneur Alex Chesterman OBE and is a publicly traded company (NYSE: CZOO).

