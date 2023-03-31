Glass Packaging Market to Grow USD 79300 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.2% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Glass Packaging Market is Segmented by Type (Standard Glass Quality, Premium Glass Quality, Super Premium Glass Quality), by Application (Beverage Packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging, Food Packaging, Personal Care Packaging): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Packaging Category.





Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global size is estimated to be worth USD 61950 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 79300 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.2% during the review period.

Major factors driving the growth of the Glass Packaging market:

Glass packaging market growth will be aided by rising packaged food consumption. a lot of it, a lot of it. Glass packaging is growing in a variety of categories due to rising consumer demand for safer and healthier packaging. In addition, new technologies for embossing, shaping, and adding artistic finishes to glass make it more appealing to end users. Furthermore, factors such as rising demand for environmentally friendly products and rising demand from the food and beverage market drive Glass Packaging market growth.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF GLASS PACKAGING MARKET:

Glass is more easily recycled than plastic. Almost every piece of glass you come across contains some recycled material, making it an environmentally friendly option. Glass is the most stable of all packaging materials because it is virtually inert and impermeable. There is no danger of harmful chemicals leaching into glass-packaged food or beverages. There is no need for any additional barriers or additives. Glass is made from naturally occurring, abundant ingredients. The unique alchemy of sand, soda ash, limestone, and recycled glass continues to produce a wonderful material beloved by people all over the world. It does not require any additional materials or chemical layers to be completed. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Glass Packaging market.

Glass has numerous advantages in the packaging of medical preparations. It is extremely strong, ideal for bulk transportation poses a little health risk, and does not chemically react with the product. Beer has grown dramatically in popularity among alcoholic beverages in recent years. The majority of beer is sold in glass bottles, necessitating higher production rates in the glass packaging industry. The growing demand for premium alcoholic beverages is propelling the growth of glass bottles. Developing countries, such as India, have a much higher quality perception of beer. This in turn is expected to fuel the Glass Packaging market.

Consumer demand for environmentally friendly milk has prompted a shift in the global dairy industry from plastic to glass bottles. Glass bottle demand has increased significantly for dairy companies such as Milk & More and Parker Dairies, as consumers are willing to pay a little more for the service rather than plastic in their efforts to help the environment. This in turn is expected to fuel the Glass Packaging market.

GLASS PACKAGING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

The main Glass Packaging players include Owens-Illinois, Veralia, Ardagh Glass, Vidrala, BA Vidro, Gerresheimer, etc. The top six Glass Packaging companies control approximately 27% of the global market.

The largest consumer market for Glass Packaging is Asia-Pacific, followed by North America and Europe. Changing trends are expected to continue in this region as a result of various investments and the increasing diffusion of beer in different regions, which can stimulate the glass bottles and containers market.

Key Companies:

Owens- Illinois

Verallia

Ardagh Glass Group

Vidrala

BA Vidro

Gerresheimer

Vetropack

Wiegand Glass

Pochet Group

Zignago Vetro

Heinz Glas

VERESCENCE

Stölzle Glass Group

Piramal Glass

HNGIL

Vitro Packaging

Nihon Yamamura

Allied Glass

Bormioli Luigi

Vetrobalsamo

Ramon Clemente

Vetrerie Riunite.

