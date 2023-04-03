Press Release: KPN nominates Marga de Jager to Supervisory Board

KPN nominates Marga de Jager to Supervisory Board

KPN's Supervisory Board is pleased to announce the nomination of Ms Marga de Jager for appointment to the Supervisory Board. Marga de Jager will succeed Chantal Vergouw who recently has been nominated as a member of the Board of Management responsible for Business Market.

Marga de Jager (54, Dutch) is a seasoned executive with broad experience in the private and public domain. She is currently CEO of ANWB, the Royal Dutch Touring Association, which consists of more than 5 million members, providing several services including roadside assistance. Previously, she was director of ANWB's emergency center and responsible for marketing and sales of the consumer and B2B divisions for roadside assistance. Before joining the ANWB, she worked in several commercial positions at Leaseplan. Ms De Jager chairs the Supervisory Board of ANWB's insurance company Unigarant, as well as the Mobility Alliance. She is a member of the Advisory Board at the Dutch Cancer Society (KWF).

The appointment of Marga de Jager will take effect upon a decision of KPN's shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM") that will be called in due course. During this EGM shareholders will also be informed about the intended appointments of Chantal Vergouw and Wouter Stammeijer to KPN's Board of Management.

