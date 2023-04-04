Cantargia AB: Cantargia to host R&D Day on new clinical results of nadunolimab in pancreatic cancer on April 24, 2023

LUND, Sweden, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia (Cantargia AB; Nasdaq Stockholm: CANTA) today announced it will host an R&D Day focusing on new clinical results and biomarker data for its lead asset, the IL1RAP-binding antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), in pancreatic cancer (PDAC) patients, following presentation of these results at the AACR Annual Meeting 2023 (AACR 2023). The R&D Day will be hosted by Cantargia management and Prof. Eric Van Cutsem, principal investigator in the CANFOUR trial.

Cantargia recently announced new results from the phase I/IIa clinical trial CANFOUR, evaluating nadunolimab in combination with chemotherapy for treatment of PDAC, to be presented at AACR 2023 on April 17, 2023. A key finding is that patients with high tumor levels of IL1RAP, the target of nadunolimab, benefit most from the treatment.

During the R&D Day, Prof. Van Cutsem, Division Head of Digestive Oncology at University of Leuven and University Hospitals Gasthuisberg in Leuven, Belgium, and renowned expert in PDAC, will discuss the current treatment landscape in PDAC and the relevance of the new nadunolimab data. He will be joined by Dr. Dominique Tersago and Dr. David Liberg from Cantargia's management team.

Event details and registration information

Date and time: April 24, 2023 2:00-3:30 PM CET ( 8:00-9:30 AM EST ).

( ). Venue: Redeye, Mäster Samuelsgatan 42, 10 tr, Stockholm

The event will be conducted in English and a simultaneous live webcast will be available for those unable to attend in person at the following link. The webcast will also be accessible on-demand, shortly after the event, at Cantargia's website www.cantargia.com. A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations. Participation in the event on-site requires registration at the following link.

Program

Welcome and introduction to Cantargia - Göran Forsberg, CEO

Nadunolimab mechanism of action - David Liberg , VP Research

Clinical results including new biomarker data of nadunolimab - Dominique Tersago , CMO

Pancreatic cancer and relevance of nadunolimab results - Prof. Eric Van Cutsem

Cantargia's ongoing clinical trials - Dominique Tersago

Upcoming milestones and concluding remarks - Göran Forsberg

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. The main program, the antibody nadunolimab (CAN04), is being studied clinically primarily in combination with chemotherapy with a focus on pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. Positive interim data for the combinations indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second development program, the antibody CAN10, blocks signaling via IL1RAP in a different manner than nadunolimab and addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

About nadunolimab (CAN04)

The antibody nadunolimab binds strongly to its target IL1RAP and functions by inducing ADCC and blocking IL-1a and IL-1ß signaling. Nadunolimab can thereby counteract the IL-1 system which contributes to the immune suppressive tumor microenvironment and development of resistance to chemotherapy. Nadunolimab is investigated in multiple clinical trials; the phase I/IIa trial CANFOUR evaluates nadunolimab in combination with standard chemotherapies in patients with PDAC (gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel) or NSCLC (cisplatin/gemcitabine) (NCT03267316). Positive interim data show durable responses for the combination therapy in 73 PDAC patients, resulting in median iPFS of 7.2 months and median survival of 12.7 months. Strong efficacy was also observed in 30 NSCLC patients with median PFS of 6.8 months and a response rate of 53%; even higher responses were observed in non-squamous NSCLC patients previously treated with pembrolizumab. Early efficacy data from the phase Ib/II trial TRIFOUR (NCT05181462) also shows signs of promising efficacy in TNBC with a 50% response rate for nadunolimab combined with carboplatin/gemcitabine. Nadunolimab is also investigated with chemotherapy in the clinical trials CAPAFOUR (NCT04990037) and CESTAFOUR (NCT05116891), and with the checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab in the CIRIFOUR trial (NCT04452214).

About Prof. Eric Van Cutsem, MD, PhD

Eric Van Cutsem, MD, PhD, is full professor and Division Head of Digestive Oncology at University of Leuven (KUL) and University Hospitals Gasthuisberg, Leuven, Belgium. In 2018, he became doctor honoris causa of the Medical University of Warsaw, Poland. Prof Van Cutsem's research focuses on the development of new treatment strategies for gastrointestinal cancers, including drug development and identification of molecular markers and diagnostic tools. He is Member of the Belgian Royal Academy of Medicine and President of the Belgian Foundation against Cancer.

