SoftServe, a leading software development and IT consulting company, has received TISAX certification. SoftServe's Frankfurt am Main, Wroclaw and Lviv sites obtained this important certification from TÜV Nord in December 2022.

TISAX (Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange), is the information security standard of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), and an important requirement for IT services supporting the German automotive industry. The certification requires IT service providers in the automotive sector to meet the highest standards in information security and data processing, while placing demands on processes, technologies, and organizational measures. TISAX certification assures that SoftServe is an audited and verified provider of IT solutions for the automotive industry.

"We are proud to have received TISAX certification, which reflects our commitment to client service and business data security," said Viktoriya Klymenko, VP Client Success at SoftServe."This certification is an important milestone for SoftServe. It enables us to provide our automotive clients with confidence that we adhere to the highest standards of information security and compliance."

TISAX certification demonstrates that SoftServe's extensive software development and IT consulting expertise provide innovative solutions that optimize and enhance client business processes.

For more information about SoftServe and its services, visit our company website.

About SoftServe

SoftServe is a global IT consultancy that transforms and optimizes how enterprises and software companies do business. Our end-to-end approach assures innovation, quality, and speed across the automotive, healthcare, retail, energy, manufacturing, and financial services verticals.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404005282/en/

Contacts:

SoftServe Media Contact

Michelle Neal

VP Marketing

mneal@softserveinc.com