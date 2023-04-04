CMP Partners with Arbora Global Career Partners

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023?/ CMP, a leading talent development and consultancy firm, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Arbora Global Career Partners effective immediately.

Established over 30 years ago, Arbora is an international network of career management firms dedicated to supporting the world's leading employers through processes of employee development and transition. The global reach and depth of experience held by Arbora places it in a prime position to deliver world-class support to organizations, teams, and individuals across Europe, Asia, and North America.

CMP is proud to join Arbora Global Career Partners as the U.S.A partner, further expanding their services and expertise in providing innovative talent solutions across the world. According to Maryanne, "Arbora Global Partners are a great asset, providing the perfect synergy between values and capabilities to create solutions with a global reach." Under Maryanne Piña's leadership as CEO, along with President Joe Frodsham at her side and a devoted team of professionals supporting them; this new venture holds great promise for clients seeking global insights on every step of their talent lifecycle capabilities! Mike Burgneay - Chair of Arbora Global - shared his enthusiasm saying "We couldn't be happier to welcome CMP - their capability and leadership will bring new insights at a global scale!"

