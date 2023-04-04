Firefighting Drone Market to Reach $2.76 Billion by 2030: Cognitive Market Research

CHICAGO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Firefighting Drone Market size was valued at USD 1.31 Billion in 2022 and is forecasted to be USD 2.76 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.8 % from 2023 to 2030, as per a recent report published by Cognitive Market Research. As per Cognitive Market Research analysis, The growing number of fire incidences in forests and industries is fueling the demand for firefighting drones, as they are capable of monitoring and capturing scenes in instances where firefighters and fire trucks cannot reach them. In addition, government initiatives for developing firefighting solutions with the help of new technologies are expected to further drive market growth during the forecasted period. For example, in 2020, the British Government invested USD 43 Million in firefighting and COVID drones to solve global challenges.





Major Findings During the Study of the Firefighting Drone Market:

The growing number of fire-born incidences in several industries is a significant driver responsible for the firefighting drone market growth.

Limited operational bandwidth and lack of skilled pilots can hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Technological advancements such as cloud platform and AI technology is expected to open new opportunities for market growth during the forecasted period.

By type, the multirotor firefighting drone segment dominated the market in 2022 due to its vast application in several industries.

By size, micro-firefighters' drones adopted the largest market share in 2022. This is attributed to the fact that they can reach anywhere for quick and reliable inspection.

By region, North America has dominated the market for firefighting drones in 2022 owing to the high adoption of firefighter drones in different sectors.

has dominated the market for firefighting drones in 2022 owing to the high adoption of firefighter drones in different sectors. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecasted period due to the increasing adoption of high technology among emerging countries such as China and India .

Product development, product launch, collaboration, and partnerships by key market players are expected to open new avenues for market growth.

Read Full Market Analysis Firefighting Drone: by Components (Hardware, Software, and Service); by application (Identity Verification, Payment & Transactions, and Access control); By End-use (Consumer Electronics, Banking & Finance, Healthcare, Defense & Security, Transport & Logistics and Others); by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East, and Africa) Global Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecast, 2018-2030

Firefighting Drone Industry Statistics 2022:

Global Firefighting Drone Market 2022 Global Firefighting Drone Market Revenue (USD Billion) 1.31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate (2023-2030) 9.8 % Global multirotor firefighting drones Market share (%) 71.5 % Global micro firefighting drones market share (%) 74.2 % Global firefighting drones market share for firefighting application (%) 36.5 % North America firefighting drones market share (%) 40.5 %

What are the Drivers of the Firefighting Drone Industry?

Increasing incidences of fire accidents in the oil and gas industry drive the need for firefighters' drones. In this industry, drones play an important role in performing several operations, such as inspection of offshore platforms, refining equipment, leak detection in pipelines, emergency response, and material handling. Therefore, several oil and gas agencies are deploying firefighting drones for safety. For instance, Schlumberger and Baker Hughes offer drone-based mitigation services and emission detection. In addition, Total Energies and Shell have deployed drones, followed by other industries. These companies have also started offering drone-based services in their product portfolio to cater to the increasing demand for drones, which is anticipated to augment the firefighting drone market growth over the forecast period.

What are the Restrains of the Firefighting Drone Industry?

Stringent regulation by the government and limited operational bandwidth are major factors restraining the firefighting market growth. Multirotor drones cannot fly in all types of weather. The climate conditions like strong winds, precipitation, and cold temperatures may affect the performance of drones. For example, precipitation can damage the electronics of the multirotor drone. However, few market players are focusing on developing and introducing new drones that can operate in extreme conditions and it is expected to surge market growth in the near future.

What are the Opportunities in the Firefighting Drone Industry?

The emergence of new technologies such as Artificial intelligence (AI), Head-up Display (HUD), and Augmented Reality (AR) is gaining traction in the firefighting drone market. In the past few years, Australia, Europe, and UK have experienced wildfires due to dry climate conditions. The UK faces the most frequent and intense wildfires where new technologies like AI, drones, and sensors play a vital role in reducing damage. UK company FireAngel developed AI to predict incidents for at-risk people, like dementia sufferers, and US government agency NIST developed AI to predict flashovers. Therefore, new technology development by market players, followed by government support, is expected to further drive the market growth over the forecasted period from 2023 to 2030.

How did COVID-19 Impact Firefighting Drone Market?

COVID-19 spread worldwide in early 2020, and governments have imposed lockdowns to prevent infections. As a result, the production of firefighting drones stopped, and the supply chain of the raw material was disturbed. This has led to a decline in the firefighting drone market growth in the early phase of the pandemic.

However, market players got opportunities to develop their products with advanced technology, which is expected to augment firefighting drones' demand post-pandemic. For instance, in April 2022, local firefighters used drones to deliver food and other necessities in China.

Firefighting Drone Market Report Scope

Firefighting Drone Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Fixed Wing

Multi-rotor

Firefighting Drone Market - Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Micro Drones

Macro Drones

Firefighting Drone Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Scene Monitoring

Search and Rescue

Post Fire or Disaster Assessment

Firefighting

Firefighting Drone Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( United Kingdom , France , Germany , Italy , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Denmark , Luxembourg , Netherlands , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , and Rest of APAC)

( , , Korea, , , , , , , , and Rest of APAC) Latin America ( Brazil , Argentina , Colombia , Peru , Chile , Rest of South America )

( , , , , , Rest of ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , Turkey , Nigeria , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , GCC Countries, and the Rest of MEA)

List Of Key Players in the Firefighting Drone Market:

DJI

Lockheed Martin Corporation

AeroVironment, Inc.

BSS Holland B.V

Elistair

Drone Amplified

Dronefly

EHang

Vimal Fire

Yuneec Holding Ltd. Company

DSLRPros

Guangzhou Walkera Technology CO., LTD

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Draganfly inc.

SKYDIO, INC.

L3Harris Technologies Inc

Others

Recent developments:

Company Name Date Development/News Rain Industries November

2022 Rain Industries launched next-generation

autonomous firefighting demonstrator aircraft

Rain MK2 DJI Feb 2022 Drone manufacturer DJI has developed

firefighting drones for fighting the chemical

blaze.

