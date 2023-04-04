Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.04.2023
GlobeNewswire
04.04.2023 | 18:46
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Volvo (86/23)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular
and gross return forwards/futures in Volvo AB (VOLVB) due to an extra dividend.
For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 85/23. 



Adjusted series have received an "X", "Y", "Z" or "Q" in the series designation
and have also received new ISIN-codes and ProdIDs which can be found in the
attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1132560
