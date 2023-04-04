Texas Capital Bank Partners With UNT Dallas To Support Commercial Lending Certificate Program

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / With a goal to diversify the talent pipeline in the financial services industry, Texas Capital Bank and The University of North Texas at Dallas (UNT Dallas) announced a new partnership to help provide college students a pathway to a commercial banking career.

Thanks to a partnership with Texas Capital Bank, UNT Dallas students will now have the opportunity to obtain the American Banker Association's (ABA) Commercial Lending Certificate at UNT Dallas. This program gives these students an opportunity to obtain crucial credit analysis and commercial banking skills, ultimately opening doors to opportunities in the financial services industry.

UNT Dallas' certification program can be completed as a track within the finance, business and accounting majors, and qualifies as ABA Training in Business and Commercial Lending.

"Not only do I appreciate the generosity of Texas Capital Bank, but I salute the intent behind this partnership. It is all about providing actionable and hands-on experience that may well lead our students into banking and finance fields," said UNT Dallas President Bob Mong.

Becoming a commercial banker, where specially trained workers help growing businesses find financial solutions, also gives graduates an opportunity to make a difference in their own communities.

As a part of this partnership, Texas Capital Bank professionals will also host career development sessions, including "meet-the-banker" events on campus, a guest-speaking series and field trips. Graduates who obtain this certificate also will receive consideration for Texas Capital Bank's internship program.

There are currently an estimated 73,800 credit analysts in the United States, with African American and Hispanic populations comprising the smallest percentage of those professionals. The job market is projected to grow by 8.3% by 2026. The State of Texas is the third-largest market for credit analysts.

"Texas Capital Bank is proud to support the Commercial Lending Certificate Program at the University of North Texas at Dallas," said Effie Dennison, Head of Community Development and Corporate Responsibility. "We recognize the need for a more diverse talent pipeline in the financial services industry, and we are proud to help equip students with the skills and opportunities needed to pursue a successful career. We are excited to officially launch this program in Dallas and to continue empowering the communities we serve."

The program is under the direction of Dr. Mujtaba Zia, UNT Dallas Assistant Professor of Finance and the Certification Program Coordinator.

"As educators, we strive to equip our students with career-ready skillsets and develop partnerships with the industry," said Dr. Zia. "We are fortunate and excited that Texas Capital Bank is now a leading industry partner in our Credit Analysis program and directly supports it with this generous gift. Thank you, Texas Capital Bank."

Enrollment for the Credit Analysis Certificate program is open to any current or incoming UNT Dallas student who has a minimum 3.0 GPA and meets additional qualifications.

About UNT Dallas

The University of North Texas at Dallas empowers students, transforms lives and strengthens communities. UNT Dallas is one of the most diverse public universities in the metroplex, the only public, four-year university in the city of Dallas and the most affordable four-year university in Dallas-Fort Worth. UNT Dallas includes the UNT Dallas College of Law (accredited by the American Bar Association) in Downtown Dallas and is part of the University of North Texas System. For more information, visit untdallas.edu .

About Texas Capital Bank

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital Bank has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. Member FDIC.

