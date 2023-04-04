Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company"), a leading private airport operator in the world, hereby announces that on March 31, 2023, the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the "2022 Annual Report") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The 2022 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's website at http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com/.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. The Company is a leading private airport operator in the world, currently operating 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2022, Corporación América Airports served 65.6 million passengers, 83.7% above the 35.7 million passengers served in 2021 and 22.1% below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com

