Polyglass Announces SPARCTM Launch- A Next Generation State-Of-The Art Roofing System Spec Building And Submittal Package Configurator

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Commercial and residential roofing industry leader Polyglass has announced the release of their next-generation state-of-the-art roofing system spec building and submittal package configurator for contractors. Polyglass is a pioneer of the self-adhered membrane and boasts over fifty years of experience with facilities across the globe. They have access to the latest technologies and offer advanced technical support to contractors. Polyglass's latest support-centered technological release, SPARC TM, boasts an extremely intuitive user experience to help contractors simplify complicated and time-consuming processes. The new UI allows contractors to select, combine, and add any of the different documents required for a Submittal package in less than 15 minutes. This system will spread across all processes, from creating guided Roof System assemblies to submitting warranty requests.

Features and Benefits

SPARC walks users through selecting roof system components. Then, SPARC will generate a document combining any number of the following as needed: a Good Standing letter, long-form specification (3-part CSI format), system letter (with or without code approval listings), Technical Data Sheets/Product Design Specifications and Safety Data Sheets, standard detail drawings indicating selected Products, warranty samples, substitution request form, and a 3D cutout rendering of each section of the roof assembly with a realistic appearance. Everything will be organized comprehensively and easy to walk customers through.

The customized submittal packages support Contractors with all commercial roofing project needs. SPARC will allow them to present and showcase approved Polyglass roofing systems to customers. SPARC is exclusive to Preferred and Quantum Contractors via the Polyglass Contractor Program . This platform will become the Polyglass Preferred and Quantum Contractor's one-stop-shop for all Commercial Roofing project's needs, from creating a guided Roof System assembly, to submit a request for Warranty once the project is awarded.

About Polyglass

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-quality modified bitumen roofing and waterproofing solutions. Acquired in 2008, Polyglass is a proud member of the Mapei Group; the family owned, 3-billion-dollar global building materials industry leader. Together we represent over 100 years of combined experience in the production and support of building envelope products and solutions, with 83 manufacturing facilities spanning 36 countries on 5 continents.

Polyglass is committed to adding value by producing cutting-edge products that meet or exceed the needs of their customers. Their goal is to provide a professional experience, focusing on quality products and efficient service while meeting the objectives of our shareholders and employees.

Polyglass prides itself on innovative and quality roofing and waterproofing products that exceed the needs and expectations of its customers worldwide. This commitment is demonstrated daily by the people that work for Polyglass, where the customers' needs always come first.

Interested contractors must first become a Registered Contractor with Polyglass to start upgrading. Registration is achieved by contacting local Polyglass sales representatives. Registered Contractors can complete the Contact Us form on Polyglass' website or contact their representative to learn more about SPARC.

