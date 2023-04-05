Coco & Eve Launches into Boots

From Bali to Boots, the powerhouse botanical brand launches into 100 Boots stores nationwide!

LONDON, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Having launched in 2018 and inspired by Bali beauty, Coco & Eve began their journey with the award winning Like a Virgin Hair Masque, known to transform your hair taking it back to its virgin state. Coco & Eve are a fast-growing brand with over 240% growth from 2021 - 2022. From gaining over 1 million followers on social media and currently stocked in over 40+ retailers to date across 24 countries, Coco & Eve are taking their products to 100 of the UK's largest beauty and wellness stores, Boots.

Inspired by native ingredients, Coco & Eve utilises unique formulas such raw virgin coconuts, clinically proven actives and tropical botanicals. Coco & Eve strive to deliver only the best ethically sourced, vegan and cruelty free ingredients that benefit your hair, body and skin without any nasty chemicals, toxins, parabens or sulphates. From coconut oil and cocoa to ripe, juicy mangoes, papayas and guava, Coco & Eve has spent years perfecting their formulas to make sure they perform. With over 22 beauty awards under their belt, 1.5 million units sold of the original Like a Virgin Hair Mask, a quadruple sell-out self-tan (Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam), an impressive 47,000 waitlist for their Super Hydrating Shampoo and Cream Conditioner and currently 6 individual ranges that cover the categories such as hair, tan and body, the possibilities are endless.

With an engaged social media presence and over 200 million hashtag views on cocoandeve. The brand is passionate about their customers and know what they are looking for within their ever-growing beauty routine.

Boots will carry the full haircare range online and house the below products in stores:

Like A Virgin Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Masque & Travel Size

Like A Virgin Super Hydrating Shampoo & Cream Conditioner

Like A Virgin Hydrating & Detangling Leave-In Conditioner

Like A Virgin Miracle Hair Elixir

Bond Building Pre-Shampoo Treatment

Sweet Repair Repairing & Restoring Hair Mask & Travel Size

RRP: Starting from £20 available online and in stores.

