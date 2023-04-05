US Lighting Group, Inc.: USLG Announces Futuro Houses Joins Modular Building Institute

EUCLID, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2023 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:USLG) ("USLG" or the "Company"), an innovative composite technology provider, today announced that its Futuro Houses division is now a member of the prestigious Modular Building Institute ("MBI"). MBI, founded in 1983, is the international non-profit trade association serving modular construction and its membership includes manufacturers, contractors, and dealers covering the modular industry and relocatable buildings. MBI offers USLG access to financing for distributors as well as resources for federal, state, and local codes for building, zoning, and inspection. www.modular.org

Separately, USLG announced that its participation at the recent Cleveland Home & Remodeling Expo was a resounding success. Hundreds of people lined up to view the Company's Futuro House model, which allowed dealers and potential customers to get a first look at this new, innovative concept.

"We are very pleased to be a member of the Modular Building Institute, which should increase exposure for our unique Futuro Houses as well as help dealers and consumers assess and purchase our homes," said Anthony Corpora, CEO and President of USLG. "Coming off the successful launch of this brand at the Cleveland Home & Remodeling Expo, MBI solidifies our position in the industry and provides additional means for interested parties to find out about our innovative, grid-independent offering in a world where demand for smaller, modular homes and outdoor living space is rapidly growing."

Futuro Houses is currently offering a basic shell kit features 600 square feet of space, making it perfect for off-grid applications, conventional living, businesses, and rental opportunities. Futuro Houses has partnered with an interior design company, who can totally customize the house as desired. The units are designed to be environmentally friendly with energy efficiency in mind. Futuro Houses will unveil a fully furnished house in the future giving buyers the ability to select from a variety of options for water generation and collection, waste management, electrical, heating and cooling. The Company is in the initial stages of developing a dealer network as well as marketing direct to consumers. Models are expected to be ready for delivery in 2023.

About USLG

US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC:USLG) has three subsidiaries which design and market various products: Cortes Campers, LLC, for molded fiberglass travel trailers and campers; Futuro Houses, LLC, for fiberglass houses; and Fusion X Marine, LLC, for high-performance boats; and one subsidiary, Mig Marine Corp., which manufacturers composite products. The Company and its subsidiaries have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio. For additional information: www.uslightinggroup.com

About Futuro Houses LLC

Futuro HousesTM is an innovative designer and marketer of state-of-the-art molded fiberglass houses, employing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter, stronger, and more durable houses for off-grid, residential, and businesses. For additional information: www.futurohouses.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, reference to distribution, demand, orders, sales goals, profitability, design effects, growth of the production and industries, may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

