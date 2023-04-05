Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Ärzte sind begeistert! Startet genau jetzt der Siegeszug der nadelfreien Injektion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DW8L ISIN: US6394941032 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
04.04.23
22:00 Uhr
3,700 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEAR INTELLIGENCE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEAR INTELLIGENCE INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEAR INTELLIGENCE
NEAR INTELLIGENCE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEAR INTELLIGENCE INC3,7000,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.