Mittwoch, 05.04.2023
Ärzte sind begeistert! Startet genau jetzt der Siegeszug der nadelfreien Injektion?
WKN: A1C0FE ISIN: GB00B5SGVL29 Ticker-Symbol: LSW1 
Frankfurt
05.04.23
08:00 Uhr
0,005 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
05.04.2023 | 16:28
Hardman & Co Research on Tissue Regenix (TRX): Turning profitable and cash-generative

Turning profitable and cash-generative

TRX is focused on the development and commercialisation of two proprietary processing technologies for the repair of soft tissue (dCELL®) and bone (BioRinse®). It has a broad portfolio of regenerative medicine products for the biosurgery, orthopaedics and dental markets. 2022 results highlighted the benefits from recent investment in capacity and commercialisation, with the company turning EBITDA-positive in 4Q'22. Further strong growth is expected in 2023, with TRX becoming cash-generative and nearing profitability. Additional operating efficiencies have been identified, moving Phase 2 of the capacity expansion programme into 2025.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/turning-profitable-and-cash-generative/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Martin Hall 
London                        mh@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

