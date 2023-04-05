DJ Hardman & Co Research on Tissue Regenix (TRX): Turning profitable and cash-generative

Turning profitable and cash-generative

TRX is focused on the development and commercialisation of two proprietary processing technologies for the repair of soft tissue (dCELL®) and bone (BioRinse®). It has a broad portfolio of regenerative medicine products for the biosurgery, orthopaedics and dental markets. 2022 results highlighted the benefits from recent investment in capacity and commercialisation, with the company turning EBITDA-positive in 4Q'22. Further strong growth is expected in 2023, with TRX becoming cash-generative and nearing profitability. Additional operating efficiencies have been identified, moving Phase 2 of the capacity expansion programme into 2025.

