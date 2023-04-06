YOSHIHARU GLOBAL CO.: Yoshiharu Introduces New Restaurant Concept with Launch of Yoshiharu Ramen & Izakaya at its La Mirada Location

New Concept will Soft Launch on April 7th with a Grand Opening Slated for April 14th

BUENA PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) ("Yoshiharu" or the "Company"), a California-based restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen, is launching a new restaurant concept, Yoshiharu Ramen & Izakaya, at its La Mirada location. The new concept is set for a soft launch starting this Friday, April 7th, and followed by a grand opening on Friday, April 14th.

The menu at Yoshiharu Ramen & Izakaya will consist of the Company's signature ramen dishes, as well as a brand-new selection of izakaya dishes and additional alcoholic beverages, including an array of Sake, Shochu and Chu-Hi drinks. The new concept will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Pacific time Sunday through Thursday and 5:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Pacific time on Friday and Saturday.

Noted for their communal focus, shareable dishes and unique alcoholic beverages, izakaya restaurants have become increasingly popular. Bringing this concept to Yoshiharu's footprint not only fits nicely within the Japanese cuisine that the Company currently offers but is also an example of Yoshiharu's ability to keep pace with dining trends and adapt its concepts accordingly, quickly and efficiently. Yoshiharu intends to continue capitalizing on the growing demand for Japanese cuisine as the Company prepares to open new locations in Corona and Garden Grove later this month, with several more locations planned for 2023.

"The introduction of a new concept at our La Mirada location showcases our ability to stay on top of current restaurant trends and deliver unmatched authentic Japanese dining experiences that are catered to our customers' evolving preferences," said James Chae, Yoshiharu's President, CEO and Chairman of the Board. "At La Mirada, our customers and the community desired a place to socialize with family and friends over great food and drinks late into the night, so we aimed to create a welcoming and enjoyable atmosphere for them.

"We pride ourselves on our capacity to anticipate and fulfill the needs of our growing customer base depending on the location, and we eagerly await feedback on our new menu and beverage selections. As we expand our presence throughout Southern California and bring authentic dining experiences to hungry customers, we remain committed to this customized approach."

Yoshiharu Ramen & Izakaya is located at 12806 La Mirada Blvd, La Mirada, CA 90638.

About Yoshiharu Global Co.

Yoshiharu is a fast-growing restaurant operator and was borne out the idea of introducing the modernized Japanese dining experience to customers all over the world. Specializing in Japanese ramen, Yoshiharu gained recognition as a leading ramen restaurant in Southern California within six months of their 2016 debut and has continued to expand their top-notch restaurant service across Southern California, currently owning and operating eight restaurants.

