Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2-

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 06-Apr-2023 / 14:11 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cairn Homes plc

Awards under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan

Dublin / London, 6 April 2023: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group"), confirms that the following awards were granted by the Remuneration Committee on 4 April 2023 under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan: 

Director/PDMR  Role           No. of Shares Awarded 
Michael Stanley Chief Executive Officer 615,347 
Shane Doherty  Chief Financial Officer 542,953 
Tara Grimley  Company Secretary    119,449

The shares were granted based on the closing price on Euronext Dublin on 3 April 2023, the dealing day immediately preceding the date of grant.

Full details of the performance conditions attached to the awards are available to view on the Company's website at https://www.cairnhomes.com/investors/shareholder-centre/.

For further information, contact:

Cairn Homes plc Tara Grimley, Company Secretary +353 1 696 4600

Notes to Editors

Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is the leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,800 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area ("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                Michael Stanley 
 
a)      Name 
 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                Chief Executive Officer 
a)      Position/status 
 
                Initial notification 
       Initial 
b)      Notification 
       Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                Cairn Homes plc 
a)      Name 
 
                635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each 
       Description of 
       the financial 
       instrument, 
                ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
 
       Identification 
       code 
 
                Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Long Term 
b)      Nature of the  Incentive Plan, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation 
       transaction   of shares, for which no exercise price is payable. The delivery of the shares is 
                subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules. 
 
                Price(s)      Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and 
       volume(s)    Nil Consideration 615,347

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated Not applicable - single transaction

volume

- Price

4 April 2023

Date of the

e) transaction

Outside a trading venue

Place of the

f) transaction

g) Additional N/A

Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                Shane Doherty 
 
a)      Name 
 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                Executive Director; Chief Financial Officer 
a)      Position/status 
 
                Initial notification 
       Initial 
b)      Notification 
       Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                Cairn Homes plc 
a)      Name 
 
                635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each 
       Description of 
       the financial 
       instrument,   ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
       Identification 
       code 
 
 
                Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Long Term 
                Incentive Plan, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation 
b)      Nature of the  of shares, for which no exercise price is payable. The delivery of the shares is 
       transaction   subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules. 
 
 
                Price(s)      Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and 
       volume(s)    Nil Consideration 542,953

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated Not applicable - single transaction

volume

- Price

Date of the 4 April 2023

e) transaction

Place of the Outside a trading venue

f) transaction

g) Additional N/A

Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
1 
 
                Tara Grimley 
 
a)      Name 
 
 
       Reason for the notification 
2 
 
                Company Secretary / PDMR 
a)      Position/status 
 
                Initial notification 
       Initial 
b)      Notification 
       Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                Cairn Homes plc 
a)      Name 
 
                635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
b)      LEI 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each 
       Description of 
       the financial 
       instrument, 
                ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 
       type of 
a) 
       instrument 
 
       Identification 
       code 
 
                Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Long Term 
b)      Nature of the  Incentive Plan, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation 
       transaction   of shares, for which no exercise price is payable. The delivery of the shares is 
                subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules. 
 
                Price(s)      Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and 
       volume(s)    Nil Consideration 119,449

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated Not applicable - single transaction

volume

- Price

Date of the 4 April 2023

e) transaction

Outside a trading venue

Place of the

f) transaction

Additional N/A

g) Information

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2023 09:11 ET (13:11 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  235620 
EQS News ID:  1603489 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1603489&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 06, 2023 09:11 ET (13:11 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.