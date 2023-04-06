Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Cairn Homes plc

Awards under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan

Dublin / London, 6 April 2023: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group"), confirms that the following awards were granted by the Remuneration Committee on 4 April 2023 under the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan:

Director/PDMR Role No. of Shares Awarded Michael Stanley Chief Executive Officer 615,347 Shane Doherty Chief Financial Officer 542,953 Tara Grimley Company Secretary 119,449

The shares were granted based on the closing price on Euronext Dublin on 3 April 2023, the dealing day immediately preceding the date of grant.

Full details of the performance conditions attached to the awards are available to view on the Company's website at https://www.cairnhomes.com/investors/shareholder-centre/.

Cairn Homes plc Tara Grimley, Company Secretary +353 1 696 4600

Notes to Editors

Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is the leading Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 16,800 unit landbank across 34 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area ("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Michael Stanley a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Chief Executive Officer a) Position/status Initial notification Initial b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Cairn Homes plc a) Name 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each Description of the financial instrument, ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 type of a) instrument Identification code Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Long Term b) Nature of the Incentive Plan, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation transaction of shares, for which no exercise price is payable. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil Consideration 615,347

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated Not applicable - single transaction

volume

- Price

4 April 2023

Date of the

e) transaction

Outside a trading venue

Place of the

f) transaction

g) Additional N/A

Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Shane Doherty a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Executive Director; Chief Financial Officer a) Position/status Initial notification Initial b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Cairn Homes plc a) Name 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each Description of the financial instrument, ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 type of a) instrument Identification code Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation b) Nature of the of shares, for which no exercise price is payable. The delivery of the shares is transaction subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil Consideration 542,953

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated Not applicable - single transaction

volume

- Price

Date of the 4 April 2023

e) transaction

Place of the Outside a trading venue

f) transaction

g) Additional N/A

Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Tara Grimley a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Company Secretary / PDMR a) Position/status Initial notification Initial b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Cairn Homes plc a) Name 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each Description of the financial instrument, ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 type of a) instrument Identification code Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Long Term b) Nature of the Incentive Plan, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation transaction of shares, for which no exercise price is payable. The delivery of the shares is subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil Consideration 119,449

Aggregated

information

d) - Aggregated Not applicable - single transaction

volume

- Price

Date of the 4 April 2023

e) transaction

Outside a trading venue

Place of the

f) transaction

Additional N/A

g) Information

