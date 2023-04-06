Glewee Launches Most Comprehensive Influencer Fan Insights Tool

Brands can now easily access the most expansive audience data on influencers' followers available anywhere.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Today, Glewee , the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network, unveiled its newest resource: the industry's most comprehensive Audience Insights tool available. With Audience Insights, brands and agencies can now gain unrivaled access to detailed demographic data about an influencer's audience across a host of metrics such as age, gender, location, interests and more. A pioneer in the creator economy, Glewee's latest innovation offers a seamless experience to gauge the effectiveness and potential for collaborations and brand deals with influencers.

The availability of Audience Insights is a game-changer for those in the influencer marketing space. This comprehensive tool provides detailed demographic information about an influencer's followers that brands and companies can leverage to target campaigns better and ensure that content reaches the right people. Brands can also use this information to identify potential influencers with engaged audiences matching their desired demographics.



"This powerful new tool gives brands and agencies unprecedented access to influencers' audience data," said Dylan Duke, Glewee's CEO. "This will allow users to make more informed decisions when selecting influencers for campaigns leading to the best possible ROI from collaborations. Our goal is to be the number one resource for brands and agencies as they create successful influencer campaigns with maximum efficiency."



Leveraging an influencer's fan demographics can significantly boost a brand's reach and conversion rates within a target audience. Glewee's audience insight data points include the following:

Gender

Age

Ethnicity

Education

Personal Income

Family Status

Native Language

Occupations

Distribution by Country, State and City in the U.S.

Industries They Have Affinity With (And Show Interest To)

Likes and Interests - Music, Sports Followed, Hobbies, TV Shows, Movies

The Audience Insights tool provides valuable data on thousands of influencers in the Glewee network, allowing users to quickly understand key details about potential collaborations. With these coveted consumer insights at hand, users can quickly assess whether an influencer is a good fit for their brand or campaign goals.



"We strive to make life easier for everyone involved in influencer marketing, from brands and agencies to individual creators and influencers. With Audience Insights, we have once again upped the ante on influencer marketing tools by simplifying the process for selecting the best possible influencers for each campaign," said Christian Brown, Glewee's chief marketing officer.



Audience insights are now available exclusively on Glewee's platform for Professional and Advanced users. In addition to the comprehensive data available through the new Audience Insights tool, Glewee also offers a range of other features designed to simplify the process of managing campaigns with multiple influencers. These include automated payments and contracts, detailed analytics reports on performance metrics such as reach and engagement rates and effortless in-app communication. These are just a few of the many features that solidify Glewee's reputation as the go-to platform for brands, agencies and influencers.



For more information on Glewee's Audience Insights tool or to schedule a live demo, please visit glewee.com/audience-insights . Creators and influencers who want to join the opt-in Glewee creator community should visit the App Store, download Glewee and apply.

ABOUT GLEWEE

Glewee is the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network changing how brands and agencies do influencer marketing. By offering the most reliable opt-in creator marketing platform, Glewee makes it possible for brands and creators to connect, collaborate and execute influencer marketing campaigns through social media to drive sales and reach new audiences. Glewee makes it seamless to find influencers for your brand. Glewee's self-service web-based platform and iOS creator app connect brand marketers and advertisers with thousands of pre-vetted authenticated influencers that collectively bring more than 2.5B net social media followers to the table. Through its cloud computing platform, Glewee guarantees that brands will be matched with the best-fit creator team every time, often within minutes of launching a campaign. Glewee's intuitive in-app experience enables brands and creators to communicate one-on-one and create real-time authentic relationships. Glewee's smart step-by-step process makes it easier than ever for brands to execute compliant end-to-end content marketing campaigns, making it the most efficient content generation platform on the market. Brands and agencies can create an account on Glewee's influencer marketing platform at? app.glewee.io . ?Content creators can download the Glewee app at the Apple App Store ?or? Google Play . For more information on Glewee, please visit our website at?g lewee.com .



