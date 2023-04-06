Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2023) - Today RAINN welcomed its first Chief People Officer, Keisha O'Marde-Jack, a deeply experienced human resource leader who will lead RAINN's people and culture strategy. She is a widely regarded expert in fostering positive work cultures, wellness, establishing robust processes, efficient systems and progressive talent development programs.





KEISHA O'MARDE-JACK JOINS RAINN AS FIRST CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER



"Keisha O'Marde-Jack is a dynamic leader with a passion for helping employees bring their best selves to work. I have always been inspired by the critical and difficult work our team does every day on behalf of survivors and we are now investing in RAINN's people strategy," said Scott Berkowitz, president and founder, RAINN. "We are excited to have her help guide our team through growth and transformation."

O'Marde-Jack's background spans over 20 years in human resources. She has worked in several industries across the for-profit and nonprofit spectrum. Specializing in talent management and organizational design, she's known for her ability to translate the business strategy into a "people plan" for organizations. She has led several organizations through the buildout of their human resource functions, new business development, operating model redesign and strategic growth planning.

O'Marde-Jack holds professional certifications through the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) including the SHRM-CPSM certification and the HR Certificate Institute (HRCI). She graduated with a Master's Degree in Human Resources (Training and Development) from Midwestern State University and received her Bachelor's Degree of Computer Engineering from Wentworth Institute of Technology. She is a proud member of CHIEF, the Human Resources Leadership Forum, the Boston HR Council, a Board member of the MA Health Connector.

About RAINN

RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, founded by president Scott Berkowitz in 1994, operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline. RAINN also carries out programs to prevent sexual violence, help survivors, help organizations improve their sexual assault prevention and response programs, and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice. If someone has experienced sexual violence, free, confidential help is available 24/7 by calling 800.656.HOPE (4673) or visiting online.RAINN.org.

